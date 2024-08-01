Sweden and the United States enter into new nuclear power agreement

SWEDEN, August 1 - Sweden and the United States have entered into a new agreement to further the development of new nuclear power. Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral nuclear cooperation in Washington, D.C. with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. This agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between Sweden and the United States to support the development of new nuclear power.

“Sweden and the United States will now cooperate on nuclear power. This is good for Sweden, the United States, the labour market and competitiveness. Our countries enjoy longstanding and good relations and I look forward to strengthening our cooperation and knowledge exchange in the area of nuclear power,” says Miss Busch.

The MoU means that Sweden and the United States will exchange experience on issues related to policy, research and innovation related to supply chains, financing models, skills supply and development of advanced nuclear fuel.

Both Sweden and the United States have extensive experience of nuclear power and there are plans in both countries to develop it. The Government has taken several measures to make it possible to put into place new nuclear power with a total output of at least 2 500 MW by 2035.