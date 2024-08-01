New Housing Project La‘ikū Welcomes Maui Wildfire Survivors

Posted on Jul 31, 2024 in Main

The first four residents have settled into newly built accommodations at the La‘ikū temporary housing project on Lahainaluna Road. La‘ikū represents another step forward for those in the community who lost their homes in the devastating Maui Wildfires. The construction of this housing is a result of collaboration between Governor Green’s Administration, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT), the Department of Education, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s (HCF) Maui Strong Fund.

“It is heartwarming to welcome the first four families to La‘ikū as we continue to work with many dedicated partners across our state to provide safe and secure longer-term housing for survivors,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “La‘ikū is one of many collaborative housing initiatives that is helping to support individuals and families as they rebuild their lives.”

La‘ikū will provide 16 two-bedroom, one-bath units at 560 sq. ft. each. The homes are being built on approximately two acres of land that was previously acquired by the HDOT as part of the Lahaina Bypass project.

The $3.9 million project is funded by HCF and the state of Hawai‘i and developed by CNHA, which has a five-year revocable permit to use the HDOT parcel at no cost. Completion is scheduled for September 2024.

“The space was named La‘ikū, which means ‘a calming space,’ a fitting name for families affected by the wildfires, some of whom have moved six or seven times,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA.

“Providing safe and secure housing for Maui’s fire survivors is one of the key funding priorities for the Maui Strong Fund,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and president of HCF. “We recognized early on that in order to ensure that every person has a place

to call home, we needed deep collaboration by the government, the nonprofit sector and philanthropy.”

There is no income limit for applicants, whose eligibility for tenancy will be verified as wildfire-impacted by the CNHA Kākoʻo Maui Resource Center. Units must be occupied by a minimum of two, or up to a maximum of five people. For more information and to submit an application for Laʻikū visit helpingmaui.org/mauilani or go to the CNHA Kākoʻo Maui Resource Center at Maui Mall during regular business hours.