Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Encourages Small-Scale Farming through Micro-Grants

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has announced that another round of funding for the Micro-Grant for Food Security Program (MGFSP) has become available. More than $3.5 million in grants are available for home gardeners and small-scale farms, including livestock operations.

“In Hawai‘i, we all appreciate families and neighbors sharing their homegrown harvests and the Department of Agriculture is pleased to support those who want to start a garden or increase their current food production,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “Growing your own food for family and friends is not only a healthy activity, it also increases our community’s food security.”

Under the MGFSP, individuals may apply for grants of $5,000. The individual must be a Hawai‘i resident, at least 18 years old and the head of the household. Organizations may apply for $10,000 grants. The organization must be registered to do business in Hawai‘i and is required to provide matching funds of at least 10% of the grant award from sources other than the federal government. The deadline to apply is noon on August 12, 2024.

The online application form for individuals and an informational webinar are available at: hdoa.hawaii.gov/add/mgfsp/.

The Request for Proposals for organizations is posted on the State Procurement Office website at: hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24573. Questions may be directed to: [email protected] or 808-973-9594.

Examples of previously funded proposals include the purchase of seeds and tree crops, soil amendments, compost and gardening equipment. Also, the installation of irrigation systems, garden towers and raised beds for vegetable production, aquaponic and hydroponic systems, poultry coops and fencing to protect crops.

This is the fourth year of the program which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the 2018 Farm Bill. This program is only available to Hawai‘i, Alaska and U.S. territories to help increase food security.