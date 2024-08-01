Housing Solutions for Homelessness: A Visit to Community First Village in Texas

Posted on Jul 31, 2024 in Main

In June 2024, the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness and Housing Solutions, John Mizuno, joined by Department of Human Services Deputy Director Joe Campos, Maui Homeless Coordinator Naomi Crozier, Big Island County Housing Administrator Susan Kunz and Big Island Community Engagement Man-ager Sharon Hirota, participated in a symposium and engaged with the Community First Village founder Alan Graham.

Located in Austin, Texas, the Community First Village is located on 51 acres of land and houses nearly 400 homeless individuals. “It is like Hawai‘i’s kauhale concept,” Mizuno says about the Village, adding that the visit there allowed his team to “sharpen our focus on what works extremely well for housing our homeless and what we should avoid.” During the symposium, the Hawai‘i delegates and Community First leaders eagerly discussed methods of supporting their homeless populations, covering everything from housing to building self-confidence and self-worth. By building these systems of care and support into these housing initiatives, we increase the potential of success for our communities back home. These systems will serve as the launchpad for our homeless community to a lifetime of stability.

The visit also included a tour and meeting at Camp Esperanza in Austin, Texas, which includes a total of 100 tiny homes used for transitional housing for homeless. Residents stay from six months to two years before moving on to permanent support housing or to the Community First Village. Both models are currently being used in Hawai‘i under the kauhale and shelter concepts.

The state of Hawai‘i’s kauhale concept and the Community First Village both have self-sustainability at their core. Both build the necessary skills within each member to become the shepherd of their own future and promote the longevity of the community. With our network of government agencies, social services providers, private businesses and faith-based organizations, the state has been able to house close to 400 individuals and build six kauhale with 11 more planned for this year across the state. Mizuno’s visit to the Community First Village reaffirms Governor Green’s message, Housing is Health Care, and his commitment to ending homelessness in the state of Hawai‘i.