E&I Cooperative Services Celebrates 90 Years of Excellence and Transformation

E&I Cooperative Services 90th Anniversary

Historic Milestone Marked by Continued Growth and Commitment to Educational Institutions

As we celebrate 90 years of service, we honor our rich history and the incredible journey that has brought us here. We remain dedicated to delivering unprecedented value for our members.” — Eric Frank, CEO and President of E&I

JERICHO, NY, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I), the only member-owned non-profit procurement cooperative focused exclusively on education, is proud to celebrate its 90th anniversary. Since its founding in 1934, E&I has continually evolved to meet the needs of its members and the educational community at large.

Founded on August 2, 1934, by George Frank (Cornell University), Charles Wilmot (Colgate University), and E.E. Thompson (Syracuse University), E&I was established with a vision to create a premier purchasing organization for education. Their legacy of innovation and leadership remains at the core of E&I’s member-driven approach, which has been pivotal to the Cooperative’s success over the decades.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, E&I CEO Eric Frank shared, "As we celebrate 90 years of service, we honor our rich history and the incredible journey that has brought us here. From our humble beginnings during the Great Depression to becoming a cornerstone of support enabling schools and universities nationwide to contain costs, our Cooperative has grown and transformed in ways we could have only imagined. We remain dedicated to innovation and excellence, with new strategies, technologies, and a high-performance culture geared towards delivering unprecedented value for our members.”

For more information about E&I’s 90th-anniversary celebration and continued commitment to educational excellence, visit https://www.eandi.org and watch our 90th-anniversary video.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spending and optimize their education dollars. In addition, E&I offers strategic spend assessments, eProcurement solutions, supplier diversity programs, virtual and in-person education, and webinars and podcasts that advance the industry. For more information, please visit https://www.eandi.org.

