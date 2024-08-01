45-Years of Black August in a New Online Interactive Exhibition
Black August 2024 provides an online interactive experience of Black August through art, articles, writings, videos and fashion.SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of BlackAugust2024.com, an immersive online exhibition celebrating the 45th anniversary of Black August. This platform offers a unique and interactive experience, showcasing the rich history and enduring legacy of Black August through various mediums including art, articles, writings, videos, and fashion.
WHY BLACK AUGUST MATTERS
Black August began in 1979 in San Quentin State Prison as a month-long in memoriam of those who died in the advancement of prison reform. The prison guard shooting death of George Jackson at San Quentin State Prison in California on August 21st, 1971, led to a mass hunger strike across the country including the one at Attica State Prison in New York.
When Attica prisoner demands for better living conditions went unresponsive by prison administrators, the largest prison riot in US history, at the time, would take place, leaving 43 people dead. While one guard was killed by inmates during the initial uprising, the majority of deaths occurred during the retaking of the prison by state police, who shot and killed 39 people, including 10 hostages. American prison conditions haven't improved since the 70s.
On August 19, 2017, people marched in Washington DC and in 16 other cities for the Millions for Prisoners Human Rights March. Marchers and organizers demanded the abolition of the 13th Amendment’s Slavery Exception Clause as punishment for a crime, and to organize against mass incarceration and abuse in U.S. prisons. This November, voters in California will have the opportunity to end their Involuntary Servitude as a punishment for a crime in their constitution when they vote Yes on Proposition 6.
All across the country during the month of July, record heat waves have caused a torrent of articles decrying the lack of air conditioning in prisons. While there have not been any confirmed prisoner deaths directly attributed to the July 2024 heat waves as of yet, there is growing concern and evidence suggesting a strong correlation between extreme heat and increased mortality rates in prisons.
And just this week, President Biden signed into law, The Federal Prison Oversight Act, which passed the Senate on July 10 and the House in May. It establishes an independent ombudsman to field and investigate complaints in the wake of sexual assaults and other criminal misconduct by staff, chronic understaffing, escapes and high-profile deaths. It would require the Justice Department’s inspector general to conduct risk-based inspections of all 122 federal prison facilities, provide recommendations to address deficiencies and assign each facility a risk score.
Abusive prison conditions, such as California's chronic overcrowding conditions, were found to be a direct contributor to its failure to uphold its constitutional obligation to provide its prisoners adequate dental, physical and mental health care. In a 5-4 decision in Brown v. Plata (2011), the U.S. Supreme Court ordered California to reduce its prison population by 30,000 prisoners, writing for the majority opinion was Justice Kennedy.
While Black August has deep roots in African American history, its themes of resistance, justice, and community solidarity resonate universally. The struggle for freedom and equality is a shared human experience, and Black August’s message of resilience and empowerment transcends racial and cultural boundaries.
INTERACTIVE FEATURES
Visitors to BlackAugust2024.com can explore:
- Thoughts: A collection of thought-provoking articles and essays.
- Artistic: A gallery of powerful artworks by renowned and emerging prison artists.
- Fashion: A showcase of Black August-themed clothing, emphasizing the cultural impact of fashion in activism.
- Videos: Engaging multimedia content that brings historical events and figures to life.
- Shop: Exclusive merchandise supporting the movement.
ACCESSIBLE TO EVERYONE
The Black August 2024 exhibition invites individuals and communities from all backgrounds to engage with its content, fostering a deeper understanding of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the fight for justice. This platform not only educates but also inspires action, encouraging everyone to reflect on the importance of unity and perseverance in the face of adversity.
For more information, visit Black August 2024 – 45th Anniversary of Black August
https://blackaugust2024.com
Anna Smith
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Other