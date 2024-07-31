West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition Announces $30 Million Award to Establish Regional Hydrogen Hub in America’s Energy Powerhouse

Washington, DC— Today, Senators Joe Manchin III (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Governor Jim Justice (R-WV), and former U.S. Representative David McKinley (R-WV) announced the initial $30 million of the total $925 million award was released from the Department of Energy (DOE) to officially launch the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) in West Virginia. This funding was made possible by provisions included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Since our state’s founding in 1863, we have cemented our legacy as America’s energy powerhouse. Today’s announcement adds to West Virginia’s ability to power this great nation well into the future,” said Chairman Manchin. “I was proud to help bring ARCH2 to the Mountain State, which will strengthen America’s energy independence, adding to our all-of-the above approach to energy production through the expansion of hydrogen energy while lowering emissions and bringing good paying jobs to our state.”

“This initial funding announcement marks an important step in helping the ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub come to fruition,” Ranking Member Capito said. “As part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we ensured West Virginia could continue its proud history of energy production with a clean hub to produce, transport, and use hydrogen as an energy source in our region. I look forward to continuing to support this project and the potential economic impact it will have for communities across our state now and into the future.”

"West Virginia is leading the charge in our nation's energy future, and this award for the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub is a testament to our state being a powerhouse in the energy industry," West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. "West Virginia is an ‘all of the above’ energy state, and harnessing the power of hydrogen allows us to create new economic opportunities and high-quality jobs for our communities. I'm proud that West Virginia will continue its tradition as an innovative, energy-producing state. Today is a great day for West Virginia.”

“I was honored to work alongside Senators Manchin and Capito as well as Governor Justice to make this long overdue project a reality,” said Representative David McKinley. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to fix not only our nation’s broken bridges, roads, and waterways, but is also rejuvenating our state’s energy industry. Thanks to the historic investments in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, West Virginia will continue its vital role in America’s energy production.”

A timeline of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s work on ARCH2 is available below:

On October 13 th , 2023, Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, Representative McKinley and the Governor’s Office celebrated ARCH2’s selection as one of the DOE Hydrogen Hubs, making it eligible for up to $925 million in federal support.

, 2023, Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, Representative McKinley and the Governor’s Office celebrated ARCH2’s selection as one of the DOE Hydrogen Hubs, making it eligible for up to $925 million in federal support. On April 11th, 2023, Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice applauded ARCH2’s Application to Compete for Regional Hydrogen Hub.

On January 17 th , 2023, Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice applauded ARCH2’s announcement that the Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations encouraged the Hub to submit a full application.

, 2023, Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice applauded ARCH2’s announcement that the Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations encouraged the Hub to submit a full application. On September 28 th , 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, comprised of over 40 entities.

, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, comprised of over 40 entities. On July 28 th , 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened a robust group of energy industry leaders for a morning of panel discussions and presentations.

, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened a robust group of energy industry leaders for a morning of panel discussions and presentations. On April 28 th , 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice welcomed bipartisan members of West Virginia’s legislative leadership to the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition, including Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, President of the Senate Craig Blair, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff.

, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice welcomed bipartisan members of West Virginia’s legislative leadership to the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition, including Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, President of the Senate Craig Blair, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff. On March 21 st , 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice submitted the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s official response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) first step in the process to select winning hydrogen hubs funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act .

, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice submitted the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s official response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) first step in the process to select winning hydrogen hubs funded by the bipartisan . On February 25 th , 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened the initial organizing meeting of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition.

, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened the initial organizing meeting of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition. On February 15th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced the launch of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition to collaborate and support a strong West Virginia candidate to be chosen to develop a hydrogen hub, funded through $9.5 billion allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $9.5 billion for hydrogen, including $8 billion for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs that will jumpstart the production, transport, and use of clean hydrogen across the U.S. economy; $1 billion for a Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Program to reduce costs of hydrogen produced from clean electricity; and $500 million for Clean Hydrogen Manufacturing and Recycling initiatives to support equipment manufacturing and strong domestic supply chains. The legislation also requires one hub be located in Appalachia as the largest natural gas producing region.

To learn more about hydrogen hubs, please click here .