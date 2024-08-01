Creative Bioarray Offers Cell Immortalization Service for Enhanced Research Capabilities
Creative Bioarray Offers Cell Immortalization Service for Enhanced Research CapabilitiesSHIRLEY, NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Bioarray, a leading biotechnology company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new cell immortalization service. With a team of experienced scientists and state-of-the-art technical platforms, Creative Bioarray can successfully immortalize cells from any species and tissue, providing researchers with the specific cellular functions they need for their studies.
Cell culture is a crucial tool for studying genetic background variables and is increasingly important in the development of personalized medicine and drug safety testing. Traditionally, primary cells have been used for these purposes. However, primary cells are often limited in availability and have limited replicative capacity, leading to challenges in assay reproducibility.
Creative Bioarray's custom cell immortalization service overcomes these limitations by extending the replicative capacity of target cells, allowing for the rapid production of unlimited numbers of personalized cells. This significantly saves time and money for researchers compared to attempting immortalization on their own.
Several techniques exist for creating immortalized cells. One common method involves introducing a viral gene that partially disrupts the cell cycle, such as EBV, SV40 T antigens, and the HPV-16 E6/7 gene. The human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTert) gene has also been utilized to effectively expand various cell types while maintaining key characteristics in a laboratory setting. However, this approach is limited to specific cell types, as some require the combined action of additional immortalizing genes or the inactivation of tumor suppressor genes. Another approach entails using a lentiviral vector library containing multiple selected genes, which has shown success across various cell types and facilitates the retention of typical cellular traits. Creative Bioarray will select the most suitable method to establish your personalized cell lines.
"With our cell immortalization service, researchers can access a reliable and efficient source of personalized cells for a wide range of applications including mechanistic studies, epidemiological research, and drug development," said a spokesperson for Creative Bioarray.
The process of cell immortalization involves altering the genetic makeup of cells to prevent senescence and allow for continuous cell division. This technology enables researchers to generate cells with specific functions that can be used for long-term studies and large-scale experiments.
Creative Bioarray's team of scientists has extensive experience in cell culture and immortalization techniques, ensuring high success rates and quality results for every project. By partnering with Creative Bioarray for cell immortalization, researchers can access a tailored solution that meets their specific research needs.
About Creative Bioarray
Creative Bioarray is a global biotechnology company that provides a wide range of products and services for researchers in the life sciences. With a focus on cell culture, cell immortalization, and other biotechnology applications, Creative Bioarray is committed to advancing scientific discovery and innovation.
