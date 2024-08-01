St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operating Without Owner's Consent, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005873

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/30/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1054 New Boston Road, St. Johnsbury.

VIOLATION: Operating without owner's consent, DUI.

ACCUSED: Krystal Taylor

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Shirley Newell

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/30/2024 at approximately 1946 hours, troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Troopers located the stolen vehicle, including the operator, Krystal Taylor in the immediate vicinity of the initial report. Further investigation revealed that Taylor was driving under the influence. Taylor was arrested and processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks. Taylor was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for the above listed charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/24

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.