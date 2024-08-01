Attorney General Ford Announces Motion to Expedite Appeal in the Fake Electors Case

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford filed a motion with the Nevada Supreme Court requesting expedited consideration of the appeals filed in the “fake electors” cases. Expedited consideration will clarify the path ahead for prosecuting these crimes.

“I have asked the Nevada Supreme Court to expedite its consideration of our appeals in the ‘fake electors’ cases,” said AG Ford. “It is imperative that we hold these six individuals accountable for the sake of both the public good and the integrity of our elections.”

Last week, Judge Holthus entered orders dismissing the State’s cases against six people who submitted fake elector certificates falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. Immediately following, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office filed a notice of appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court.

Read a copy of the motion.

