Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - August 1, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's featured video by EllisDon highlights their EllisDon Community Builders X Blue Door Initiative, focused on addressing homelessness in Newmarket and York Region. As the development manager for Blue Door's Kevin’s Place, a 14-unit emergency and affordable housing program, Community Builders oversees planning, design, construction procurement, financing, and legal aspects. Since 2022, EllisDon has been integral to the project, completing feasibility assessments and development reports, and will guide it through rezoning, site planning, design, financing, and construction, set to begin in late 2024.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.
