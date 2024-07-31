Submit Release
Israeli Strikes and the Risk of Regional Escalation

This week’s episode looks at the dramatic regional developments of the past 24 hours, including the Israeli strike on a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut and the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The strikes mark a significant escalation, and are expected to provoke retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah that could potentially ignite a wider regional conflict. This two-part interview features insights from regional experts: Dr. Nimrod Goren, Senior Fellow for Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute, and Paul Salem, MEI’s Vice President for International Engagement and former President and CEO of the Institute.

