Israeli Strikes and the Risk of Regional Escalation

This week’s episode looks at the dramatic regional developments of the past 24 hours, including the Israeli strike on a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut and the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The strikes mark a significant escalation, and are expected to provoke retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah that could potentially ignite a wider regional conflict. This two-part interview features insights from regional experts: Dr. Nimrod Goren, Senior Fellow for Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute, and Paul Salem, MEI’s Vice President for International Engagement and former President and CEO of the Institute.

More episodes