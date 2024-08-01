BenjiLock Unveils New Stainless Steel Fingerprint Padlock with Trozo Visual Art Experience at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Comic-Con 2024 witnessed the debut of BenjiLock's Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, brought to life through a captivating digital art showcase by Trozo Visual. Themed 'When Everything's Connected, Be the Exception,' the padlock is set for an official launch in September.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of security got a pop-culture makeover! BenjiLock, the innovative personal security company founded by entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, made waves at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con International 2024 (SDCC), held July 25th to 28th at the San Diego Convention Center.

In celebration of the upcoming BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, part of the all-new Stainless Steel Series, the brand unveiled a digital preview of its newest product ahead of its official launch. This unveiling was complemented by a captivating immersive art experience created in partnership with Trozo Visual, the acclaimed digital marketing agency led by renowned artist Eduardo Valdivieso.

Groundbreaking Debut at Comic-Con

This year's Comic-Con, the ultimate pop-culture event for comics, movies, TV, gaming, and interactive media, marked a groundbreaking moment for BenjiLock's debut. Attendees had the first exclusive chance to experience a digital and immersive preview of their new stainless steel fingerprint padlock. They marveled at its sleek design and saw how this weatherproof, keyless access solution puts personalized security right at their fingertips. Tailored for an active lifestyle, it seamlessly integrates into daily routines, making it perfect for securing everything from backpacks and lockers to work gear, around-the-home essentials, and even those prized collectibles. Because, after all, even your favorite comic book collection deserves top-notch security!

“Comic-Con proved to be the perfect platform to unveil the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock digitally! It merged fingerprint security with artistic flair, shaping the future of personal protection,” said Cabral. “As a tech disruptor, offering a creative sneak peek of our upcoming product was surreal! Thanks to the expertise of Eduardo and the Trozo Visual team, this glimpse into the future was truly exciting. Building on this momentum, we're launching our sleek stainless steel series later this year and exploring partnerships to keep innovating for our customers.”

BenjiLock underwent a remarkable digital transformation into an art experience led by Trozo Visual, guided by the creative vision of Eduardo Valdivieso. Valdivieso, an esteemed digital marketing art director, is renowned for his visually stunning creations that animate iconic characters and narratives. His impressive portfolio includes collaborations with industry titans such as Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Microsoft, and Disney, contributing significantly to blockbuster franchises like Dune, Mortal Kombat, Fantastic Beasts, It, Mad Max, Star Wars, and Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. At Comic-Con, attendees embarked on a journey where security met pop culture at its most immersive.

“Trozo Visual was thrilled to partner with BenjiLock for a unique and exhilarating experience at SDCC,” said Eduardo Valdivieso, Trozo Visual Founder. “Our goal is to showcase the innovative features of the new fingerprint padlock in a captivating series, unfolding in a visually stunning way. This will resonate with both the Comic-Con audience and the tech-savvy generation. We'll be merging security with pop culture for an unforgettable immersive experience that unveils the new product and builds launch momentum.”

Exciting Launch at SDCC and Beyond

The excitement was unlocked at Comic-Con with a groundbreaking marketing campaign alongside Trozo Visual! For those who missed the event, the innovative BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, part of the Stainless Steel Series, will be launching in the U.S. this September at select retailers for $79.99. Following its U.S. debut, the series will expand globally throughout the fall. Be one of the first to experience the future of security! Follow BenjiLock on social media for the latest updates and to relive the big reveal from Comic-Con digitally in the first week of August!

About BenjiLock

Founded in 2014 by inventor Robbie Cabral, Los Angeles-based BenjiLock revolutionized personal security with the world's first patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. After securing investment from Kevin O'Leary on ABC's Shark Tank, BenjiLock became a global brand. Now expanding through licensing, BenjiLock integrates its technology into various product categories worldwide. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has earned over 40 prestigious awards, including Travel Sentry's “Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award. Recognized as one of “America's Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, BenjiLock continues to drive innovation in biometric security, redefining personal protection for users worldwide.