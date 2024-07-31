John Ewers Estate / No Water Farms Major Equipment and Real Estate Auction on August 16-17 in Stratford, TX
Over 600 lots of farming, ranching, and heavy equipment, plus multiple properties, to be auctioned from John Ewers Estate / No Water Farms.STRATFORD, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coleman & Patterson is excited to announce an exclusive auction event featuring over 600 lots of farming, ranching, and heavy equipment, as well as several properties, as part of the settlement of the John Ewers Estate/No Water Farms.
This highly anticipated event will take place over two days, with the equipment auction beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, August 17th, and the real estate auction starting at 2 PM on Friday, August 16th. Both auctions will be held at 13903 US 287, Stratford, TX, and will be available for live and online bidding.
John Ewers, a lifelong resident of the Texas Panhandle, built a legacy through his diverse business ventures, including commercial and custom farming operations, a successful cattle business, and a large-scale compost business that served farmers and feedlot operators throughout the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle areas. This auction presents a unique opportunity to acquire high-quality equipment and valuable properties from his well-established enterprises.
Equipment Auction Details: The equipment auction will feature a wide range of items essential for farming and ranching operations, including tractors, combines, plows, sprayers, balers, and other heavy machinery. With over 600 lots available, bidders will have the chance to find equipment suited to various agricultural needs. Prebidding for the equipment auction will open at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 14th, allowing interested buyers to place bids in advance.
The live auction will commence at 9 AM on Saturday, August 17th, at the auction site in Stratford, TX. Online bidding will also be available for those unable to attend in person. This extensive collection of equipment provides an excellent opportunity for farmers and ranchers to upgrade their operations with high-quality machinery from the John Ewers Estate.
Real Estate Auction Details: The real estate auction will occur at 2 PM on Friday, August 16th, at 13903 US 287, Stratford, TX. Properties included in this auction are located in Sherman County, TX, and Cimarron County, OK. These properties represent significant investment opportunities in prime agricultural land, ideal for expanding farming operations or starting new ventures.
John Ewers' commitment to agriculture and his innovative approach to farming and cattle business make this auction an exceptional event for potential buyers. The real estate offerings include various types of land, each with unique features and benefits that reflect the high standards of Ewers' operations.
Contact Information: For more information about the auction, including detailed catalogs of equipment and properties, please visit the Coleman & Patterson website at capauctions.com or contact:
Bret Richards at 214-435-5050 or bret@colemanandpatterson.com
Johnna Ewers at 979-324-5017
This auction is a rare opportunity to acquire top-quality equipment and prime real estate from a respected and successful estate. Whether you are looking to expand your farming operations, invest in agricultural land, or upgrade your equipment, this event offers something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of this significant auction in Stratford, TX.
About Coleman & Patterson
Coleman & Patterson is a leading auction company specializing in the sale of equipment, real estate, and personal property. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to providing top-notch service to buyers and sellers alike, Coleman & Patterson has successfully conducted numerous high-profile auctions across Texas. Their experienced team of professionals is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and successful auction experience for all participants.
Join us on August 16th and 17th for an unparalleled auction event and take advantage of this unique opportunity to purchase premium equipment and real estate from the esteemed John Ewers Estate/No Water Farms.
Bret Richards
Coleman & Patterson Auctioneers
+1 2144355050
bret@colemanandpatterson.com
