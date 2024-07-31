Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,629 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Fifth Circuit Ruling On Marine Barriers

TEXAS, July 31 - July 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit allowing Texas to maintain its floating marine barriers in the Rio Grande River.
 
“The Fifth Circuit last night delivered a victory for Texas' historic border security mission by ruling that our floating marine barriers can stay in the Rio Grande River. Last year, Texas installed these barriers to deny dangerous and illegal river crossings, and almost immediately, the Biden-Harris Administration sued to remove them and obstruct our efforts to secure our border. We fought to keep these barriers in the water, and with the Fifth Circuit's decision, that is exactly where they will remain. This fight is far from over. Texas will continue to defend our constitutional right to secure our southern border to keep our state and the nation safe.”
 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Fifth Circuit Ruling On Marine Barriers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more