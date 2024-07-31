Governor Abbott Statement On Fifth Circuit Ruling On Marine Barriers

TEXAS, July 31 - July 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit allowing Texas to maintain its floating marine barriers in the Rio Grande River.



“The Fifth Circuit last night delivered a victory for Texas' historic border security mission by ruling that our floating marine barriers can stay in the Rio Grande River. Last year, Texas installed these barriers to deny dangerous and illegal river crossings, and almost immediately, the Biden-Harris Administration sued to remove them and obstruct our efforts to secure our border. We fought to keep these barriers in the water, and with the Fifth Circuit's decision, that is exactly where they will remain. This fight is far from over. Texas will continue to defend our constitutional right to secure our southern border to keep our state and the nation safe.”

