Governor Abbott Announces Over $331,000 Career Training Grant To Amarillo College

TEXAS, July 31 - July 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant of over $331,000 to Amarillo College. This grant will support career and technical education training programs by helping the school purchase and install equipment to initially train 80 students as welders.



“With more Texans working than ever before, it is critical that we continue to invest in our workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “This job training grant to Amarillo College will provide young Texans in the Panhandle with the skills they need to thrive in our state’s booming economy. Thanks to the hard work of the Texas Workforce Commission and schools across our great state, we will build a bigger, better economic future for every Texan.”



“JET grants are an important tool to help train our workforce for the state’s future economic needs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “With this grant, Amarillo College students will receive welding training on state-of-the-art equipment to prepare them for long-term careers in high-demand occupations in Texas.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.



Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

