Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,630 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela presents the Back-to-School Backpack

Next date: Saturday, August 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Alternate City Seal.png

District 1 Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela presents the Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway with lots of entertainment, food, and fun activities for everyone to enjoy. This free event welcomes all. 

The Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway will take place at Juan Pablo Duarte Park in Allapattah. Join us on August 3rd from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

When

  • Saturday, August 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Location

Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 1776 NW 28th St, Miami, 33142, View Map

25.8011967,-80.2245149

1776 NW 28th St , Miami 33142

Juan Pablo Duarte Park

1776 NW 28th St , Miami 33142

Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela presents the Back-to-School Backpack

You just read:

Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela presents the Back-to-School Backpack

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more