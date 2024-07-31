Next date: Saturday, August 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM

District 1 Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela presents the Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway with lots of entertainment, food, and fun activities for everyone to enjoy. This free event welcomes all.

The Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway will take place at Juan Pablo Duarte Park in Allapattah. Join us on August 3rd from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

When

Saturday, August 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Location

Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 1776 NW 28th St, Miami, 33142, View Map