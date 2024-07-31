District 5 Hosts the Annual School Bookbag Giveaway

Next date: Friday, August 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

City of Miami Chairwoman and District 5 Commissioner Christine King is proud to host the Annual School Bookbag Giveaway on Friday, August 2, 2024. To help support residents with back-to-school expenses, the District 5 office is giving back to the community in an impactful manner. More than 200 children have been selected to receive backpacks, school supplies, school uniforms, sneakers, and gift cards to help lessen the financial strain on families and ensure our students are well-prepared and excited for the school year ahead.

“Summer is ending soon, and we want our youth to look forward to going back to school,” said Chairwoman King. “This giveaway helps our community kids get excited about receiving an education while also helping to decrease the financial burden on their parents.”

If you plan to attend and cover, please contact Jessica Wade Pfeffer at jessica@jwipr.com.

Friday, August 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Liberty City District Office, 6140 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, 33127, View Map