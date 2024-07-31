Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,630 in the last 365 days.

District 5 Hosts the Annual School Bookbag Giveaway

Next date: Friday, August 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Alternate City Seal.png

City of Miami Chairwoman and District 5 Commissioner Christine King is proud to host the Annual School Bookbag Giveaway on Friday, August 2, 2024. To help support residents with back-to-school expenses, the District 5 office is giving back to the community in an impactful manner. More than 200 children have been selected to receive backpacks, school supplies, school uniforms, sneakers, and gift cards to help lessen the financial strain on families and ensure our students are well-prepared and excited for the school year ahead.

“Summer is ending soon, and we want our youth to look forward to going back to school,” said Chairwoman King. “This giveaway helps our community kids get excited about receiving an education while also helping to decrease the financial burden on their parents.”

If you plan to attend and cover, please contact Jessica Wade Pfeffer at jessica@jwipr.com.

When

  • Friday, August 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Location

Liberty City District Office, 6140 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, 33127, View Map

25.8321423,-80.20861119999999

6140 NW 7th Avenue , Miami 33127

Liberty City District Office

6140 NW 7th Avenue , Miami 33127

District 5 Hosts the Annual School Bookbag Giveaway

You just read:

District 5 Hosts the Annual School Bookbag Giveaway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more