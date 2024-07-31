Accessible Infrastructure for Meghan’s Place in Pictou County

CANADA, July 31 - Westville’s Acadia Park will soon be home to Meghan’s Place, an inclusive, accessible playground that people of all ages will be able to enjoy for generations to come.

The playground area is named for former town councillor Meghan Bragg, who died from an aggressive form of cancer last July. She had asked that any donations in her memory go toward the town’s efforts to create inclusive recreation space.

“Creating inclusive spaces is essential for building strong, supportive communities,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This project honours the heartfelt last request of Ms. Bragg, and the Province is proud to be a part of it.”

The development of Meghan’s Place at Acadia Park will transform the existing playground into an accessible and welcoming environment for all community members. Funding will go toward accessible playground equipment and washrooms.

The Province is investing $150,000 in this project through the Municipal Capital Growth Program, and the Town of Westville is making both cash and in-kind contributions. The total cost of the project is up to $873,500, with the remaining funding coming from fundraising and other partners.

The Municipal Capital Growth Program is a one-time $102-million investment in projects across the province, the largest provincial investment in municipal infrastructure in decades.

Quotes:

“This funding from the Province, through the Municipal Capital Growth Program, will go a long way to help the Town of Westville realize the goal of establishing Meghan’s Place as an inclusive and accessible playground for everyone, not just for Westville but for our entire region. In addition to the enjoyment it will provide for children with all abilities for years to come, it will serve as a legacy to Meghan’s passion for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

— Lennie White, Mayor, Town of Westville

Quick Facts:

the Municipal Capital Growth Program, announced in February, was designed to respond to the infrastructure needs of municipalities and supports critical issues such as housing, climate change, accessibility and growth

the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure

Additional Resources:

News releases about the Municipal Capital Growth Program and projects are available at: https://news.novascotia.ca/search/all?field_topics=293

Access by Design 2030: https://novascotia.ca/accessibility/access-by-design