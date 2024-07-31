Davis Street Hosts 10th Annual Health and Community Fair

SAN LEANDRO, CA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davis Street Community Center Inc. is thrilled to invite the community to their 10th annual Health and Community Fair, Saturday, August 10, 2024. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Davis Street Community Center located at 3081 Teagarden Street, San Leandro, California.

The event is completely FREE and open to the public. The fair will include: complimentary dental screenings, health education, complimentary blood pressure checks, community resource booths, a mini-farmers’ market – with FREE fresh produce given to all attendees, a children’s activity area, a petting zoo, a bounce house, raffles of game tickets and bicycles, music, and a complimentary lunch hosted by Local 55 Firefighters Union.

The event will include linkages to more than 25 other community resources including: Legal Assistance for Seniors, Alameda County Healthy Homes Department, Alzheimer’s Association, Center for Elders’ Independence, Horizon Treatment Services, Alameda Health System, Imperial Health Plan, Institute on Aging, Juniper Corner, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Rubicon Programs just to name a few.

About Davis Street

Davis Street offers a comprehensive safety net that helps clients navigate their journey to financial, physical, and mental well-being. Programs include a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Primary Care Clinic providing medical, dental, and behavioral health services; food and clothing; subsidized child care; housing and utility assistance and referrals; four childcare centers; and seasonal support programs like the Back 2 School Giveaway and the Holiday Basket Program. Serving more than 15,000 individuals annually, Davis Street helps low income families of the Eden area and surrounding communities to improve their quality of life through short and long-term assistance.