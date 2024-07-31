Inside scoop: Texas Transportation Commission July 2024

July 31, 2024

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its meeting on July 30, 2024.

UTP public involvement

The Texas Transportation Commission adopted the “Connecting Texas 2050” long range transportation plan. This will serve as the cornerstone planning document to help guide priorities in the coming decades.

Connecting Texas 2050 establishes the vision, goals, objectives, performance measures and strategic recommendations for the state’s multimodal transportation system through 2050.

Starting in 2022, TxDOT held public meetings to hear what the transportation priorities are for Texans, and people listed safety, alternative modes of travel, public transportation options and maintaining existing infrastructure. “Connecting Texas 2050” incorporated this public input to make it a shared vision for the future of transportation in Texas.

To learn more about the plan, visit www.connectingtexas.com.

Public Transportation

The Commission approved the award of more than $39 million in state and Federal Transit Administration program funds for public transportation programs across the state. The funding will go to 38 small urban and rural areas, 22 lead planning agencies and 16 coordinated calls for projects.

The award is part of more than $156 million in funding that will go toward public transit agencies over the next year. The funding will be used to provide agencies with new facilities and fleet, intercity connections and new services.

Maritime

Commissioners heard a presentation regarding the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund, which will finance projects to widen and/or deepen federally authorized ship channels by providing low-interest loans to local sponsors. The SCRIF was established in the 85th Texas Legislature and capitalized in the 88th Texas Legislature.

An application for a $357 million SCRIF loan was received from the Sabine-Neches Navigation District to deepen the Sabine Neches Waterway. The Commission will vote on the loan at its August meeting. There are currently eight Congressionally authorized ship channels in Texas, including the Sabine Neches Waterway.

Legislative Appropriations Request

The commissioners also listened to a presentation about the 2026-2027 Legislative Appropriations Request. The request includes 13,458 full-time positions, an increase of 301 from the 2024-25 Legislative Appropriations Request.

Contracts

The Commission awarded the following letting amounts for highway construction and maintenance contracts:

$1.4 billion for 60 highway improvement projects.

$86 million for 53 routine maintenance projects.

$14 million for the construction and rehabilitation of one building

Transportation Corporation

The Commission voted to approve a change in ownership for State Highway 288 Toll Lanes in Harris County. TxDOT and the Texas Transportation Finance Corporation will pay an early contract termination fee to Blueridge Transportation Group.

This will facilitate TxDOT’s ability to add free general-purpose lanes along SH 288 in the future without the contractual restrictions and repayment requirement specified in the current concession agreement. The Commission’s decision to manage SH 288 through a Commission-created transportation corporation will provide more flexibility in achieving those initiatives.