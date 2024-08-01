GenBio Inc Partners with PharmaVentures to Accelerate Growth in the Biotechnology Industry

GenBio Inc.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, has engaged PharmaVentures, a premier transaction advisory firm with over 30 years of experience in partnering, M&A deals, and strategic alliances, to provide strategic advisory services. This partnership will enable GenBio Inc to leverage PharmaVentures' expertise and global network to accelerate its divestment process in the highly competitive biotechnology industry.

PharmaVentures has a proven track record of successfully advising on over 1,000 deal-related projects, including licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies worldwide. With their deep understanding of the biotechnology industry and extensive network of contacts, PharmaVentures will provide GenBio Inc with valuable insights and guidance to navigate the complex deal-making landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with PharmaVentures, a leading international company in transaction advisory. This partnership will be instrumental in driving our growth and achieving our strategic objectives," said Giles Tilley, CEO of GenBio Inc. "PharmaVentures' expertise and global reach will be invaluable as we seek to expand our presence in the biotechnology industry and bring groundbreaking research to the world."

This partnership comes at a crucial time for GenBio Inc as the company continues to make significant strides in its research and development efforts. With PharmaVentures' support, GenBio Inc is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and establish itself as a key player in the biotechnology industry. Both companies are excited about the potential of this partnership and look forward to a successful collaboration.

GenBio Inc and PharmaVentures are committed to driving innovation and advancing the biotechnology industry. This partnership is a testament to their shared vision and dedication to making a positive impact on humanity. With this strategic alliance, GenBio Inc is poised for growth and success.

About GenBio Inc.

GenBio, Inc. aims to create, through its IND Drug program, the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs with the intention to disrupt the projected $191 billion+ anti-inflammatory drug market. GenBio, in addition, has access to a vast catalog of natural herbs, extracts, superfoods, and functional food ingredients that can and will be formulated and licensed out to create a range of new nutraceuticals to aid in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity.

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures Ltd is a premier life science transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. Founded by Fintan Walton over 30 years ago, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 1,000 deal-related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies worldwide. PharmaVentures’ deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics, and network of contacts from innovators to large pharma makes us uniquely placed to support businesses in all aspects of deal-making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures services include M&A, Licensing, Fundraising support, Strategy, Valuations, Pricing & Market Access.

PharmaVentures Limited, wholly owned subsidiary PharmaVentures Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for Company products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

