Governor Lujan Grisham announces results of unannounced aging and long-term care facility visits

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shared the results of unannounced inspections of senior care facilities across New Mexico that found at least one violation in 88 percent of the facilities inspected.

The inspections, which took place from May 17 to May 19, included 91 visits and highlighted several areas needing improvement to ensure the health, safety and dignity of senior residents. The findings are outlined in this summary report.

Of the 91 facilities included in the report, just 11 of them rated a perfect score of 100 percent, while another 55 earned a 90 percent rating. Four failed.

“Our seniors deserve the highest standard of care and respect,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “These findings are unacceptable. My administration is committed to working collaboratively across agencies to protect our most vulnerable residents and ensure that every resident receives high-quality care and lives with dignity.”

“We take the findings of this report very seriously,” said Patrick Allen, Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health. “The quality of long-term care in New Mexico falls short of what our seniors deserve. This must change, and we are committed to making it happen.”

Infractions detailed in the report ranged from egregious incidents requiring immediate reporting to administrative violations of rules and regulations, such as strong urine, feces, disinfectant, or a chemical odor, a lack of proper signage or failure to post food menus for residents.

While the report notes that most staff members were respectful and kind to patients and that 23 of the facilities missed a perfect score by one mark, it also notes that 88% of the facilities failed at least one aspect of the inspections.

Ombudsmen volunteers provide a voice for long-term care residents at a time in their lives when they are particularly vulnerable. A corps of dedicated ombudsman volunteers statewide assist residents by advocating for their rights, investigating and resolving concerns, and ensuring they receive the care they deserve.

Gov. Lujan Grisham encourages members of the public to apply to become an ombudsman volunteer by calling the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at 866-451-2901. Learn more about becoming an ombudsman volunteer and download the ombudsman Volunteer Job Description for further details. Free training and ongoing in-service education are provided to all volunteers.

“We’re proud to house the Office of the State Ombudsman and its Long-Term Care Program,” said Aging & Long-Term Services Department Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Schroer. “Our dedicated ombudsman volunteers advocate tirelessly for New Mexico’s seniors and adults with disabilities. By visiting assisted living facilities and nursing homes regularly, they protect residents’ rights, investigate complaints, find resolutions, and uphold the highest standards of care.”

“Older New Mexicans and their families deserve the very best when it comes to their care,” said Kyra Ochoa, Deputy Secretary for the New Mexico Health Care Authority. “Our agency is committed to rigorous oversight and transparency at every level and building a system of care that residents and their families can rely on.”

If you suspect an adult is being abuse, neglected or exploited, call Adult Protective Services at 866-654-3219 or visit aging.nm.gov for more information.