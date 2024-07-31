Expert Insights: Eric Hsieh Talks GSL, Energy Storage, and Beyond

Imagine a future where America's energy infrastructure is resilient, reliable, and powered entirely by renewable sources. Integrated long-duration storage systems ensure a reliable supply of clean energy across the country, when and where it’s needed.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is turning this vision into reality with a new national capability, the Grid Storage Launchpad (GSL) at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s (PNNL’s) Richland campus. Funded by DOE’s Office of Electricity (OE), GSL will accelerate development of grid energy storage technologies that are critical to meeting the nation’s decarbonization goals while providing affordable, reliable, and resilient electricity. Here, researchers can perform standardized testing and development of energy storage innovations from fundamental materials to 100 kW-scale battery systems for grid and transportation applications.

Eric Hsieh, Deputy Assistant Secretary for OE’s Energy Storage Division, and his dog, Mesa, enjoy a hike. (Photo courtesy of Eric Hsieh | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

The GSL building dedication is taking place August 13, 2024, and celebrates the commitment of the DOE’s Office of Science, OE, the state of Washington, and Battelle to advance the next generation of breakthroughs in energy storage materials and technologies.

In anticipation of the upcoming GSL dedication, we sat down with Eric Hsieh, Deputy Assistant Secretary for OE’s Energy Storage Division. Hsieh leads efforts, such as the GSL, to enhance energy storage capabilities and co-chairs the Energy Storage Grand Challenge, focusing on initiatives like the Long-Duration Storage Shot. With nearly 20 years of experience in energy policy, finance, and engineering, he has made significant contributions to improving energy delivery.

Hsieh shared insights about himself, the GSL, and energy storage.

Q. What inspires you to get up each morning and face the day?

Tackling challenging problems that deliver tangible energy benefits to people around the world. I enjoy creating environments where others can succeed, especially the next generation of energy storage innovators.

Q. Name one song that motivates you.

Janelle Monáe’s “Make Me Feel.” It’s one of those songs that is upbeat but also very self-aware and empathetic. Musically, she’s all about bending expectations. That’s the kind of energy that I like to keep up during the day.

Q. What inspired you to pursue a career in energy?

During my senior year of college, I worked with a professor who was one of the formative experts in power systems engineering. She introduced me to a project simulating electricity trading among agents. It clicked for me when I realized that energy was an area that was as challenging from a technical standpoint as it is from a qualitative, interpersonal, and societal standpoint.

Q. What aspect of energy storage is particularly exciting to you?

The energy sector continues to defy expectations. Every projection that has been made about energy storage has become stale or wrong because people are finding new ways to make aspects of energy storage more affordable, more efficient, and more transportable.

GSL will introduce a new cohort of innovators in the energy storage space. It’s positioned to transform our approach to energy, redefining the possibilities and inspiring groundbreaking advancements.

Q. Why was PNNL selected by DOE-OE for GSL?

The site selection process was thorough, and PNNL was chosen for its expertise in grid energy storage and modernization. Additionally, GSL can leverage PNNL’s Electricity Infrastructure and Operations Center to overcome challenges in battery research and development.

Q. What do you hope the GSL will have accomplished in 10 years?

Just as smartphones have established a new platform for enabling innovators to create new apps based on a common capability, the GSL ushers in a new cohort of innovators in the energy storage space. It’s positioned to transform our approach to electricity and energy, redefining the possibilities and inspiring groundbreaking advancements.

Q. How do you recharge at the end of the week?

Spending time with my partner, Travis, and our dog, Mesa. We enjoy anything outdoors.

Q. There is a lot of interest and excitement around the dedication of the GSL. Tell us, ‘What can GSL do for you?’

GSL demonstrates how forward-thinking the U.S. government is and how responsive the DOE can be in recognizing the importance of and advancing new technology in a way that will benefit all Americans. As grid stress increases, the demand for energy storage innovations is growing. GSL aims to help remove barriers and bridge the gap between innovation and deployment, bringing ideas to life more efficiently.