FWC: August 7 workshop in Citrus County encourages gopher tortoise conservation

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding regional workshops to present information on opportunities for local governments to help conserve gopher tortoises and other state-listed species in Florida.

The goal of these workshops is to encourage participation in gopher tortoise conservation at the local level by providing information that could assist participants with establishing local gopher tortoise protection policies. Additionally, the FWC will discuss how local policies can assist in conserving other state-listed species and will provide information on financial incentives available to local governments for habitat management.

A workshop hosted by Citrus County is scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Lecanto Government Building. Representatives from local governments in nearby counties are encouraged to attend.

Citrus County Local Government Workshop

Wednesday, Aug. 7

9 a.m.–noon

Lecanto Government Building

Room 166

3600 West Sovereign Path, Lecanto FL, 34461

“The purpose of this regional workshop is to encourage local governments to be our partners in conservation of gopher tortoises, a threatened species whose burrows provide shelter to hundreds of other native species, and other Species of Greatest Conservation Need,” said Amanda Mills, local government coordinator for the FWC’s Wildlife Diversity Conservation Section.

The workshop is free, but registration is required as space is limited. Register for the workshop at the event link.

For more information, go to MyFWC.com/GopherTortoise to access the Gopher Tortoise Management Plan.