Federal Support in Maine Continues Six Months After Severe Storms and Flooding

From January 9-13, 2024, eight coastal counties in Maine were hit with back-to-back severe storms that brought significant flooding and damage. Six months later, federal support is continuing to help Mainers move forward in their recovery including funds for home repair, emergency lodging, transportation, and other needs.

On March 20, 2024, President Joseph Biden declared a Major Disaster for the state of Maine making federal funding available to affected individuals in Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York counties. Federal funding was also made available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York counties.

Since the President’s declaration, families, businesses, and communities continue to rebuild with the help of federal assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. So far, $4,764,728.34 has been approved for Individual Assistance for more than 800 households. Across the state, SBA has approved $6,116,200 in loans to both businesses and homeowners since March of this year.

“Mainers are making great strides towards recovery from these January storms, and I thank Governor Janet Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency for being excellent partners throughout this process,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer, Bob Fogel. “I also extend my gratitude to FEMA employees deployed to Maine who are selflessly carrying out our agency’s mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters.”

The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance for the January 9-13 severe storms has passed. However, FEMA is still available to help applicants and answer any questions that may arise concerning your recovery.

