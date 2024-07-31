P10 Names Sarita Narson Jairath as EVP and Global Head of Client Solutions

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) (“P10” or the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Sarita Narson Jairath as its EVP and Global Head of Client Solutions, effective September 16, 2024. In her role, Ms. Jairath will oversee the strategy and execution of P10’s organic growth opportunities by deepening and expanding global client relationships, developing new products, and augmenting the market positioning of P10 and its affiliated managers.



“We are thrilled to welcome Sarita, who will play an integral role in developing an institutional framework to serve P10’s growing global investor base,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Sarita brings more than two decades of institutional investment experience and leadership at world-class asset management firms. Her appointment is an important milestone in our growth plan as we seek to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Jairath joins P10 from Blackstone, where she was a Managing Director within Blackstone’s Real Estate Institutional Client Solutions team. In her role, Ms. Jairath led capital raising and investor relations efforts for Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (“BREDS”). Prior to joining Blackstone, Ms. Jairath worked at Seix Investment Advisors, where she was a Managing Director overseeing investor relations and marketing activities for the firm’s Leveraged Finance platform. Before joining Seix, Ms. Jairath was an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, overseeing Credit Manager Research. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Ms. Jairath worked at Goldman Sachs as a Vice President within the Capital Markets group of the Investment Management Division.

Ms. Jairath received a BBA in Finance and Marketing from Emory University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. She serves on the Pediatric Council for Hospital for Special Surgery, a volunteer group dedicated to advancing the hospital’s mission in delivering world-class pediatric care.

