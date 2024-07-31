InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Universal Leveling Blocks for Stabilizing Chairs, Tables, and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindel C. of Centennial, CO is the creator of the Little Levelers, a set of leveling blocks capable of being placed underneath uneven objects like tables, chairs, grills, and much more. Each block features a small square or diamond-shaped indent to accommodate the item’s leg and ensure it remains secure while the item is leveled and stabilized. The leveling blocks would be square, approximately 4-inches square and approximately 1-inch in overall height. The top half would be slightly smaller and inset to the bottom so that they could be easily stacked to satisfy a variety of height requirements while in use. There may be two different sizes to accommodate any type of leveling and stability requirements.
Due to the nesting nature of the leveling blocks, they may be included with a carrying case or bag for convenient transportation. Each bag or case would hold approximately 5 blocks of each size neatly stacked in a vertical configuration. To apply the blocks, users can slide it underneath a desired item and insert the leg into the block for leveling. One or more blocks can be applied to the item as needed to level it for desired use. The blocks can help improve comfort and stability for several different furniture items and be especially useful for tables, chairs, and desks.
Furniture markets for devices that stabilize uneven tables and chairs is niche but has seen steady demand due to the common problem of wobbly furniture in homes, restaurants, and other establishments. Precise market figures vary; however, it is evident that demand is driven by the widespread occurrence of the problem and the variety of settings where such devices are useful. Homeowners looking to fix wobbly tables and chairs, restaurants looking to improve customer service and eliminate unstable tables, offices maximizing safety for employees that have unstable desks, and others are main consumers of these markets.
Cost effective solutions are often sought because of how many stabilizers may be needed for a single household, restaurant, hotel, etc. Wedges and shims, adjustable feet, and self-leveling devices are some examples of products in this market. The Little Levelers device innovates on these types of devices and offers a simple and convenient nesting-style block that can be universally applied to different objects. The versatile device would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line in this niche industry.
Kindel filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Little Levelers product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Little Levelers can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
