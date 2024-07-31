Spring Lane Capital Doubles Down on Aries Clean Technologies with Further Investment to Support Expansion
Spring Lane Capital's investment highlights Aries' technology, transforming waste into renewable energy while eliminating PFAS and reducing greenhouse gases.FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aries Clean Technologies, a pioneer in biosolids gasification technology, is pleased to announce that Spring Lane Capital has committed further investment, demonstrating continued confidence in Aries' innovative solution. This additional funding will support Aries' mission to expand its footprint and develop more state-of-the-art facilities across the United States.
Spring Lane Capital's investment underscores the success and potential of Aries' patented gasification technology, transforming waste into renewable energy and valuable byproducts. This technology not only provides a sustainable solution for biosolid waste management but it also addresses critical environmental challenges by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and eliminating harmful PFAS chemicals.
"We are thrilled with Spring Lane Capital's ongoing commitment," said Jon Cozens, CEO of Aries Clean Technologies. "This investment allows us to accelerate our expansion plans and bring our first-of-its-kind technology to more communities. Our goal is to develop multiple facilities over the next few years, providing a sustainable solution for biosolids management and contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment."
Nikhil Garg, Partner and Co-founder of Spring Lane Capital, stated, "We are doubling down on our investment in Aries Clean Technologies because we believe in their vision and the effectiveness of their technology. Aries' approach to transforming waste into clean energy aligns perfectly with our mission to support ventures that drive environmental sustainability and economic growth. We are excited to be part of their expansion and look forward to the positive impact it will have."
The additional funding from Spring Lane Capital marks the beginning of Aries' ambitious plan to construct three more plants within the next four years, accelerating our mission to manage biosolids sustainably and efficiently. These new facilities will be strategically located to serve high-demand areas, providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional waste disposal methods.
Aries Clean Technologies' revolutionary gasification technology operates at high temperatures, breaking down biosolids and converting them into a safe producer gas that powers the plant. This closed-loop system not only reduces the volume of waste but also generates renewable energy, making it a game-changer in the waste management industry.
For more information about Aries Clean Technologies and their innovative solutions, please visit www.ariescleantech.com.
About Aries Clean Technologies: Based in Franklin, Tennessee, we at Aries Clean Technologies are proud to be a patent holder, manufacturer, and equipment integrator that develops projects using our proven, proprietary gasification systems for municipal and industrial customers. Our disruptive, state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral gasification technology helps solve the biosolids disposal problem through localized systems near biosolids sources. With commercial operations set to begin at our Linden, NJ plant in Q3 2024, we are on track to open three additional plants within the next four years, solidifying our position as a leader in sustainable waste management solutions.
