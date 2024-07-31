Funding supports francophone initiatives in B.C.

CANADA, July 31 - Six initiatives spearheaded by non-profit organizations will receive a total of $250,000 to promote and strengthen French language services in the province.

“We are proud to support initiatives that contribute to the vitality of the francophone community in British Columbia,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health and Minister responsible for francophone affairs. “Through investments like these, we are working toward a more inclusive and enriched linguistic landscape that reflects the diversity and strength of our province.”

The initiatives receiving financial support are:

Spotlight on language transmission:

Collective of nine organizations: Fédération des parents francophones de la Colombie-Britannique, Fédération des francophones de la Colombie-Britannique, Société de développement économique de la Colombie-Britannique, Conseil jeunesse francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, Conseil culturel et artistique de la Colombie-Britannique, Carrefour 50+ Colombie-Britannique, Réseau-Femmes Colombie-Britannique, Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique and Bureau des affaires francophones et francophiles de l’Université Simon Fraser

Funding: $72,108

Description: This project is part of a broader initiative to promote language transmission and vitality, culminating in a summit where stakeholders will connect on the importance of fostering French language continuity from early childhood through post-secondary education.

Learn French through fun:

Organization: Association francophone de Nanaimo

Funding: $2,760

Description: This initiative develops a play-based curriculum for French conversation courses for school-age children based on the practice of encouraging French in a playful and relaxed setting.

B.C. francophone entrepreneurs and associations: Join the ESG standard!

Organization: Société de développement économique de C.-B.

Funding: $49,500

Description: This initiative offers workshops on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices to French-speaking businesses and associations in the province. Additionally, it will provide personalized support to 10 organizations to help them launch or improve their ESG strategy.

Wellness and mental health in French for everyone!

Organization: La Boussole

Funding: $26,604

Description: This project will support francophones in the Downtown Eastside whose mental health and physical well-being have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and other inequalities stemming from ableism, ageism, racism, sexism and homophobia through free psychological counseling and therapeutic support in French to reduce health inequalities.

Strengthen the organizational capacity of the Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver to better serve the francophone population:

Organization: Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver

Funding: $27,000

Description: This funding will help the organization expand capacity, reduce waiting times and improve service delivery for a range of programs offered by the centre, including children’s summer camps and community activities, such as philosophy or literary cafes, and workshops.

MoRhyCo and Sankofa - Africa Oyé:

Organization: African Friendship Society

Funding: $72,028

Description: This initiative provides a community bonding program for women and families of African descent aimed at establishing a strong cultural foundation that celebrates their heritage. This program consists of activities from Sankofa, which provides an immersion into African arts, music, cultures, history and languages for Black children, and MoRhyCo, a cultural healing project for women, trans and non-binary people from the Black and African diaspora.

Quick Facts:

Over the last seven years, nearly $2 million has been distributed to support 32 initiatives in priority areas, such as health, early learning and child care, social supports, prevention of violence against women, and access to French resources and information.

In addition to being home to thousands of French-speaking citizens, British Columbia welcomes and hosts many French-speaking domestic and international visitors, students and workers, all of whom contribute to the social, cultural, linguistic and economic richness of the province.

French, as one of Canada’s official languages, is essential for promoting multiculturalism and linguistic diversity in the province.

Celebrating events organized by local francophone organizations in British Columbia highlights the province’s rich francophone presence and the significance of French in its cultural fabric.

Learn More:

For more information about the Provincial Fund for French Language Services and the organizations receiving funding this year, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/office-of-the-premier/intergovernmental-relations-secretariat/francophone/provincial-funding-opportunities/provincial-funding-for-french-language-services