Hundreds of supportive homes, shelter spaces underway for people in Downtown Eastside

CANADA, July 31 - A combined 211 supportive homes and shelter spaces are underway or will be preserved for people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside as part of the Province’s contributions to the landmark Harbour Light redevelopment.

“The new Harbour Light facility will offer additional safe housing options to people who need it most in the DTES,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “This project is an example of what can be realized when partners work together to help address the complex challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver – and this important work is ongoing as committed in the Belonging in BC homelessness plan.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is funding 57 new supportive homes, which will be part of The Salvation Army’s new Harbour Light project at 130 East Cordova St. The new Harbour Light project will replace The Salvation Army’s existing facility at 119 East Cordova St. and will provide a total of 300 new units, including 46 affordable rental homes, 134 permanent shelter beds, 50 correctional beds and 70 supportive homes for people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. The new facility will also include a community programming space.

The new development will allow The Salvation Army to continue Harbour Light’s mission to provide emergency shelter and transition facilities in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside that help clients focus on their health, obtain shelter, participate in substance-use recovery programs, access affordable housing, build employment skills and re-establish their community connections.

This project is a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Correctional Service of Canada, the City of Vancouver and The Salvation Army.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates how the federal government is working with partners from all levels of government and non-profit organizations to create a safe environment where individuals can receive the necessary supports they need in order to thrive,” said Hedy Fry, MP for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “This mix of shelter beds and affordable homes will give Vancouver’s most vulnerable residents a place to recover, rebuild and thrive. This is another way that the National Housing Strategy ensures that no one is left behind.”

Construction on the new Harbour Light facility is underway and expected to be complete in 2026. During construction, The Salvation Army will continue to provide housing, programming and supports from its current location at 119 East Cordova St. as well as operate a temporary shelter on East Hastings Street.

“The new Vancouver Harbour Light facility will allow us to continue to provide hope to those in need in the Downtown Eastside for years to come,” said Jim Coggles, executive director, The Salvation Army Harbour Light. “With safe and welcoming social, living and learning spaces, the new purpose-designed residential facility will enhance our existing comprehensive continuum-of-care model, further serve our clients’ diverse needs, including new specialized programming space dedicated for women in need, and provide new opportunities for the skills and personal development to bring the lasting renewal our clients desire for their lives.”

In addition, the Province, through BC Housing, has purchased the existing Vancouver Harbour Light building at 119 East Cordova St. to preserve the existing 124 affordable homes and 30 shelter beds it offers to people in the Downtown Eastside. The aging building will be assessed for repairs and renovations, which are anticipated to begin in 2026 once the new Harbour Light facility is complete. BC Housing is leasing the building back to The Salvation Army at a nominal rate until the new Harbour Light facility is ready.

Full details on 119 East Cordova St. and plans for its future use will be made available once finalized.

These projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 8,500 in Vancouver.

Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant –

“People experiencing or at risk of homelessness are better able to gain stability when they have access to affordable housing and essential supports, such as health services and employment. The new Harbour Light facility and the retention of the old one means that more homes will be accessible, and services will continue to be available to people who need it most. Thanks to involved partners, people in the community will not be left on their own in their path to recovery and stability.”

Ken Sim, mayor, Vancouver –

“The Vancouver Harbour Light housing project is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to support the most vulnerable members in our community. By providing safe, affordable housing and essential services, we’re creating a foundation for stability and recovery for those in the Downtown Eastside. We’re proud to support the work of local non-profits who play an important role in delivering supportive and affordable housing in Vancouver.”

Funding for the new Harbour Light building at 130 East Cordova St., is as follows: The Province, through BC Housing, provided a $29.6-million equity contribution through Supportive Housing Fund for the 57 new supportive homes. The federal government contributed $27.2 million in total – $23.6 through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Affordable Housing Fund and $3.6 million from Correctional Service of Canada. The Salvation Army is providing the land for the site as well as approximately $43.6 million in funding toward the project. The City of Vancouver is providing $756,000 in fee waivers and a Community Housing Incentive Program grant funding totalling $910,000.

The Province, through BC Housing, has committed approximately $56.3 million toward the purchase of and necessary renovations to 119 East Cordova St., which includes: $42 million for purchase of the building; Approximately $4.3 million for fees associated with purchase closure; and $10 million to complete necessary building renovations.



