New Integration Between Deep Sync and MNTN Powers Targeted CTV Campaigns
Advertisers can now use Deep Sync’s accurate, privacy-safe data to power highly targeted Connected TV advertising campaigns.
This partnership will enhance audience targeting capabilities and ensure that advertisers can maximize conversions and ROI from their CTV campaigns.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Sync, a leading provider of omnichannel identity, AI, and data solutions, has launched a new integration with MNTN, the industry-leading Performance TV advertising platform, to optimize audience accuracy, individual- and household-level targeting, and conversions for MNTN’s customers.
Three-quarters of CTV advertising is now purchased programmatically. This integration will enable the growing number of CTV advertisers to launch effective campaigns that resonate with their target audiences, and reduce inefficient impressions and wasted spend.
MNTN advertisers can now leverage Deep Sync’s deterministic identity spine for improved customer onboarding and more effective household-level targeting.
“Our customers rely on high-quality data that performs, particularly at the household level. This partnership will enhance audience targeting capabilities and ensure that advertisers can maximize conversions and ROI from their CTV campaigns.” — Jeff Teng, VP, Business Development, MNTN
Deep Sync’s identity spine is built on a definitive, deterministic view of the nation’s deterministic truth set of residential and commercial addresses, covering 97% of U.S. consumers and 85% of U.S. businesses. It is updated weekly using high-quality offline and online data sources. The company’s highly accurate data assets—which span consumers, residents, businesses, students, new movers, new homeowners, and more—provide precise targeting capabilities to advertisers.
“We’re committed to helping marketers and advertisers engage their audiences with the highest level of precision and effectiveness. Powered by our data, this new integration with MNTN will help CTV advertisers experience increasingly accurate targeting and better campaign ROI.” — Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep Sync
Existing MNTN clients can now access Deep Sync data across MNTN solutions, including its new AI-driven MNTN Matched tool. Learn more at www.mountain.com.
About Deep Sync
Deep Sync is the industry leader in deterministic identity. Leveraging our 35-year foundation of compiling direct mail-grade datasets, Deep Sync develops data-first technologies that power marketing, measurement, AI, and business intelligence for agencies and brands with our fully deterministic identity graph, privacy-first audiences, comprehensive data solutions, and integrations with leading platforms and cloud providers. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit www.deepsync.com.
About MNTN
MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in TV, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running Performance TV ads as easy as search and social and helps thousands of brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and was recently named one of Adweek’s Best of Tech for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.mountain.com.
YouTube