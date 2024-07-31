'Jesus Shrank My Dating Pool': Fishing for a Saintly Love While the Clock Keeps Ticking
First-Time Author Offers Hope and Affirmation to Single Christian WomenHALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her late 30s, Marie-Eve Dawood was still on the dating scene, hoping to meet Mr. Right—and over it in a big way. Raised in the church, she had read all the right books, prayed all the right prayers and dated (almost) all the right boys, but life simply hadn’t delivered.
The burden of finding a life partner with Christian values deemed grossly out of step with modern-day ideals had proved to be a heavy one.
“The world puts so much pressure on Christians to compromise,” says Dawood. “It makes it hard to hang on to your dream of marrying someone who loves God the way you do when you’re constantly being told to dial it down.”
External pressures aside, she struggled to reconcile her image of a loving God to a life that seemed perpetually on hold, encountering a similar lack of understanding inside the institution from which she sought refuge.
“So many Christians downplay the grief you can experience as a single person—reminding you to be grateful, giving you unsolicited dating advice and sending you home with a list of Bible passages to meditate on—when all you want is for your pain to be acknowledged,” she continues.
Having miraculously tied the knot at age 40, becoming a stepmom to four children and giving birth to twin boys following a so-called geriatric pregnancy, Dawood put pen to paper in hopes of buoying other women who might find themselves in the same treacherous waters.
The result, “Jesus Shrank My Dating Pool: Holding Out for a Godly Man When It Feels Like You’ve Missed the Boat,” is a comical yet poignant look at the trials and tribulations of Christian women who remain unattached longer than expected. Part memoir, part guidebook, it encourages readers to get real about their pain, emphasizing the importance of establishing a strong support system and staying true to one’s vision and values.
“In the research I did for my own book on prolonged singleness, I found that many books on the topic dismissed how difficult singleness can be,” says Kate Hurley Krause, author of “Getting Naked Later: Making Sense of the Unexpected Single Life.” “Marie-Eve does a wonderful job offering compassion to those in this situation and making them feel seen and heard.”
“I love the raw honesty with which she describes her times of disappointment, disillusionment and discontent along the way,” writes Dr. Victorya Rogers, author of “Finding a Man Worth Keeping,” in her foreword.
It’s a rare kind of vulnerability that is refreshing to readers. “I’ve always been a bit repulsed by what most Christians have to say about marriage, so the fact that I enjoyed this book says a lot,” says Shannon, 39, from Fort Worth, Texas. “Marie-Eve isn’t afraid to delve into the realities of single life in the church and she shares godly truths and practical advice without sounding trite. Not only will this book make you laugh out loud, it’ll introduce you to your soul sister and leave you with a hopeful message.”
“Jesus Shrank My Dating Pool” is now available in e-book and softcover formats on Amazon. View the book trailer by visiting JesusShrankMyDatingPool.com/book.
About the Author
Marie-Eve Dawood helps single Christian ladies get real about their struggles, find community and connect with God so they can move forward with hope. “Jesus Shrank My Dating Pool” is her first book. She lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia with her family. Connect with her at MarieEveDawood.com.
