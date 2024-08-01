Selebrasyon ng HALO HALO Web Comics – Ang Bagong Medya na Magpapakita ng Talentong Pinoy sa Buong Mundo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Taas-noo na inilunsad ng HALO HALO Corp ang kanilang mobile app na ginawa para sa mga kapwa nilang mahilig sa komiks at mga tagahanga nito. Binuo ang mobile app sa layunin na isapanahon ang komiks, entertainment, at pati na rin ang pag-advertise sa makabagong medya.
Ang HALO HALO Corp, katulad ng makulay na panghimagas ng mga Pilipino, ay sumisimbolo sa makukulay at natatanging talento ng mga Filipino creatives. Sila ay nagbibigay-pugay sa mga kababayang Pinoy na naging parte ng mga kilala at malaking studios tulad ng Marvel, DC, Image, TOEI Animation, Disney, at Cartoon Network.
Ang paglunsad ng kanilang mobile app ay simula pa lamang sa pagtupad ng kanilang misyon na pagkaisahin at palakasin ang mga creatives sa buong mundo. Ito ay ginanap sa prestihiyosong San Diego Comic Con na dinayuhan ng all-star panel na sina Whilce Portacio (world renowned comic artist na lumikha sa karakter na si Bishop ng X-Men at Co-founder ng Image Comics), Hank Kanalz (mula sa DC Comics at kasalukuyang publisher ng Clover Press, isa sa founding team ng Image Comics), Apl.de.Ap (global music icon, Co-founder ng Black Eyed Peas), at ibang mga visionary Filipino tech entrepreneurs at creatives na sina Sharleen Dee Sy (MAYA 3D), CYBERWORLD, Wattpad), Cecilia Lim (CEO ng Kwento Comics), at Joycelyn David (CEO at Founder ng Tulong Technologies).
Ayon kay Sharleen Dee Sy, CEO & CTO ng HALO HALO, siya ay masaya sa selebrasyong ito lalo na’t nakapaglatag sila ng makabagong paraan para sa mga Filipino artists na maibahagi ang kanilang likha sa buong mundo at kumita dito.
“We are thrilled to unveil our platform, a revolutionary advancement in digital comics, entertainment, and advertising. With the introduction of MIXADs, we're offering an innovative way to monetize content that empowers artists to share their diverse stories and creative visions with a global audience.”
Dagdag pa ni Apl.de.Ap, ang HALO HALO ay pambihirang oportunidad para maipakita ang mayamang kultura ng mga Pilipino, at bumuo ng komunidad na marunong magpahalaga sa kultura at likhang Pilipino.
"HALO HALO is a unique opportunity to share new stories and songs inspired by our rich Filipino heritage. It's inspiring to work with artists like Whilce Portacio and bring our cultural tales to life. HALO HALO empowers artists and connects fans, building a global community that celebrates creativity and innovation."
Sang-ayon rin si Whilce Portacio kung paano nagiging daan ang mobile app ng HALO HALO para sa mga artist collaborations. Sinabi rin niya na ang makatrabaho ang magaling na Filipino creative na si Apl.de.Ap ang nagdala at lalong nagpahusay sa kwento dahil sa likha niyang kanta.
“HALO HALO is a dynamic canvas for storytelling, bringing to life the vibrant spectrum of Filipino myths and contemporary narratives," said Whilce Portacio. "Working with a creative powerhouse like Apl.de.Ap, who brings a unique musical dimension to our stories, truly pushes the envelope on what storytelling can be. It's all about breaking new ground and building innovative collaborations here at HALO HALO.”
For investor or interview requests, please contact:
marketing@halohaloapp.com
Visit HALO HALO Website:
https://www.halohaloapp.com/
Download the HALO HALO App
https://apps.apple.com/app/halo-halo/id6477490754
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.halohaloapp.halohalo
About HALO HALO:
HALO HALO is a digital platform revolutionizing the future of comics, entertainment, and advertising with breakthrough technology. Our mission is focused on empowering artists and advancing storytelling, offering creatives innovative revenue streams through patent-pending advertising solutions. These new methods enhance audience engagement by integrating seamlessly into the narrative, providing a more immersive and effective platform for brand exposure compared to traditional advertising methods.
We harness the rich cultural heritage and exceptional talent of Filipino artists, serving as a foundation for future growth. Our approach not only showcases our commitment to celebrating diverse narratives but also strategically develops a scalable platform, positioning us to amplify and elevate creative voices globally. Our creative team includes renowned artists from Marvel, DC, Image, and the animation industry, ensuring top-tier content that resonates globally.
Visit halohaloapp.com for more information.
