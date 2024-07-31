The Boys' Club of New York Hosts Project Comms Showcase to Celebrate Career Training Program Participants

Project Comms Showcase Invitation Frederick Joseph, NYT Best-Selling Author and Poet mentors Boys' Club participant

The Project Comms Showcase featuring presentations and displays of the work created by the oustanding and talented participants.

It was an absolute pleasure speaking with Project Comms members. I truly hope that our time together was meaningful and am excited about the amazing things we can accomplish together.” — Frederick Joseph, NYT Best-Selling Author and program mentor

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys' Club of New York is excited to announce their upcoming Project Comms Showcase, taking place on August 8th from 3-5pm. This event will celebrate the hard work and achievements of the participants in the Project Comms career training program at BCNY’s administrative office in Manhattan. The event welcomes BCNY supporters and community members to attend and support the young men as they showcase their skills in marketing and communications.

Project Comms is a unique program offered by The Boys' Club of New York, aimed at preparing young men for careers in the fields of marketing and communications. Through hands-on training and special networking engagements with professional storytellers like New York Times Best-Selling Author Frederick Joseph, and filmmaker, actor, and BCNY alumnus Alaudin Ullah, participants gain valuable skills and knowledge.

“Throughout the program, I have gained important insights into the world of communications, from mentors and interns with amazing personalities, to hands-on assignments designed to engage and expose us to the field. I also had the chance to talk to professionals in the real world, from entrepreneurs to writers and directors. Throughout my time at Project Comms, I’ve come to learn that communications involve collaboration, exploration, and creativity.” Kevin L., Project Comms participant, 14 years old.

The Project Comms Showcase will feature presentations and displays of the work created by the program's participants.

Attendees will see firsthand the impact of the program and the growth of its members. This event is not only a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the participants but also a testament to The Boys' Club of New York's commitment to providing valuable career training opportunities for its members.

WHAT: PROJECT COMMS SHOWCASE

WHEN: 3:00pm-5:00pm, August 8th, 2024

WHERE: 91 5th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10003

MEDIA KIT

ABOUT: Founded in 1876, The Boys’ Club of New York empowers boys and young men through diverse programs and mentorships in a supportive space. Our diverse programs impact thousands of boys in East Harlem, Flushing, the Bronx and beyond. Our open-door policy also ensures any boy—enrolled in grades 2-12—can join for free. For more information about the Project Comms program and The Boys' Club of New York, please visit their website at www.bcny.org.