New Oyster Reef Project Starts in Jamaica Bay

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new oyster reef project at the eastern end of Jamaica Bay, bordering Nassau and Queens counties. As part of the Billion Oyster Project’s work in the area, 50,000 one-year-old oysters were deployed today to reach the goal of adding approximately 20 million oysters to the reef. The final oyster deployment will take place in August to complete the reef, which will increase marine biodiversity and improve benthic habitat complexity in the Head of Bay portion of Jamaica Bay, while also providing hands-on STEM learning opportunities for hundreds of New York City public school students.

“Strengthening our coastal reefs along the New York Harbor helps prevent ongoing erosion from extreme storms and complements all of our resiliency investments,” Governor Hochul said. “Oyster reefs and other restoration projects revive habitats that have been impacted by pollution and overfishing, enhance our precious ecosystems, and offer valuable educational opportunities for New York students.”

Oysters are also critical to environmental protection by filtering the water as they feed. This biofiltration by shellfish removes certain pollutants like nitrogen and may help to mitigate and reduce harmful algal blooms (HABs), helping to improve water quality. A single adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day.

New York Harbor was once home to 220,000 acres of oyster reefs, which acted as a natural defense against storm damage by softening the blow of large waves, reducing flooding, and preventing erosion. Coastal flooding and the impacts of climate change have weakened these defenses, making projects like this vital to restore the beneficial reef systems in the harbor.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is working with the Billion Oyster Project (BOP) to conduct the Head of Bay Oyster Reef project from 2023 to 2025, supported by $500,000 from the State Environmental Protection Fund in the 2023-24 State Budget. The Billion Oyster Project builds oyster reefs and nurseries across New York Harbor with the goal of restoring 100 million juvenile oysters per year — ultimately introducing one billion oysters by 2035. More than 20,000 New York City students have participated in the Billion Oyster Project through K–12 STEM curriculum learning science through the lens of New York City’s waterways.

Specific site conditions were evaluated to identify this newly dedicated reef on the “Head of Bay” in Jamaica Bay. The initiative builds upon previous and ongoing efforts to establish a self-sustaining oyster population in Jamaica Bay and will be home to an integrated environmental science experience for youth, comprised of both classroom- and field-based curriculum and on-site reef monitoring.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “The ongoing restoration of New York’s coastal waters, including efforts to re-introduce self-sustaining populations of oysters, are actively helping to improve and restore ecological function and critical habitat in these waters. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued support to sustain and grow the irreplaceable coastal habitats along New York waterways, this oyster reef will help restore the natural storm barriers and reefs for marine life in the harbor.”

Billion Oyster Project Executive Director Pete Malinowski said, “Today, we celebrate environmental history. This is a truly great accomplishment for our New York City and Long Island environment. With Governor Kathy Hochul's leadership, this reef site has grown from 20,000 oysters in 2016, now to 122 million oysters cleaning our waters and protecting biodiversity. Thanks to your support, Governor Hochul, we are not only replenishing our oyster supply but also improving water quality and fostering biodiversity. Alongside our efforts to restore New York's marine habitat, Billion Oyster Project also has educated 20,000 students pursuing careers in STEM and marine sciences and received the support of 15,000 volunteers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you and your Department of Environmental Conservation for this incredible opportunity to nurture the next generation of environmental stewards and ensure a healthier, more resilient ecosystem for all of New York."

This milestone complement’s Governor Hochul’s commitment to restoring New York coastal shorelines, including the recently announced funding to support rehabilitation and flood prevention in Long Island and almost $300 million for communities experiencing the wide-ranging negative impacts of our changing climate by advancing resiliency initiatives and investments through the consolidated Funding Application (CFA) process.

Governor Hochul’s Comprehensive Resiliency Plan to Protect New Yorkers

Governor Hochul announced a comprehensive resiliency plan to protect New Yorkers from extreme weather as part of her 2024 State of the State. Highlights include:

Launching the ‘Resilient & Ready’ Program to establish a flexible fund to support resiliency efforts for low- and moderate-income homeowners ahead of future storms. The program will enable State Homes and Community Renewal to assist households that experience flood damage to make necessary repairs in the aftermath of storms and will cover the cost of proactive flood mitigation improvements.

to establish a flexible fund to support resiliency efforts for low- and moderate-income homeowners ahead of future storms. The program will enable State Homes and Community Renewal to assist households that experience flood damage to make necessary repairs in the aftermath of storms and will cover the cost of proactive flood mitigation improvements. Introducing the Blue Buffers Voluntary Buyout Program , with $250 million including in the 2024-25 FY Enacted Budget to encourage buyouts in communities most vulnerable to flooding. The program will prioritize outreach and education first and then begin identifying voluntary projects based on the level of flood risk, ensuring we protect our communities that are most vulnerable to high water and storm surges.

, with $250 million including in the 2024-25 FY Enacted Budget to encourage buyouts in communities most vulnerable to flooding. The program will prioritize outreach and education first and then begin identifying voluntary projects based on the level of flood risk, ensuring we protect our communities that are most vulnerable to high water and storm surges. Making major investments in statewide disaster response to put more boots on the ground, improve training and preparedness, and address evolving threats as they come.

to put more boots on the ground, improve training and preparedness, and address evolving threats as they come. Updating Coastal Erosion Hazard Area (CEHA) Maps, which are essential to protect beaches, dunes, and bluffs that maintain and enhance flood resilience, so communities and permit applicants can quickly determine if a property is within a CEHA.

These investments and initiatives also complement other ongoing State efforts including the $4.2-billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 that funds projects to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats, and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. Disadvantaged Communities will receive at least 35 percent of the benefits of Bond Act funding, with a goal of 40 percent. For more information about the Bond Act, go to www.ny.gov/BondAct.