Petition Rejected Due to Insufficient Signatures

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected the summary of a proposed constitutional amendment titled “Homestead and Personal Property” for a lack of enough verified voter signatures.

The Attorney General’s Office received the petition on July 23, but the minimum-required 1,000 signatures of qualified Ohio voters could not be verified. The appropriate county elections boards confirmed the shortage of verified signatures.

With such petitions, the Attorney General’s Office is responsible for determining whether the summary accurately represents the measure that Ohioans will be asked to consider. Because of the signature shortage, however, no determination was made about the summary.

The full text of the rejection letter and the petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.

