Fish and Game to host a bat education and awareness event in Twin Falls

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region will be hosting a program about Idaho's bats on August 15, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the Noah Oliver Pavilion located in the Rock Creek County RV Park at 900 Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.

The informative and exciting night-time program will be led by a Magic Valley regional wildlife biologist who has extensive experience with bats in Idaho.

The program will start at 7:30 p.m. while dusk settles, then once the sun goes down the attention will focus on the small pond directly adjacent to the pavilion. Fish and Game biologists will use current bat detection technology to help everyone see and hear bats that are hunting insects in the Rock Creek canyon.

The program is designed for all ages and is free and open to the public. Please bring your own lawn chair and don’t forget bug spray!

For more information call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.