Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Fills Open West O‘ahu State Senate Seat
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN FILLS OPEN WEST OʻAHU STATE SENATE SEAT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 30, 2024
Honolulu — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today filled the open state Senate seat for District 22 representing the Leeward Coast of O‘ahu. This appointment follows the resignation of Senator Maile Shimabukuro who served West Oʻahu for 21 years. Croccifixio Makani Crabbe will serve the remainder of the term through November 5.
Governor Green recounts the challenges of making an appointment within weeks of a primary election. “Making an appointment so close to the election may influence the outcome of the election,” said Governor Green. “It is my constitutional obligation to support free and fair elections, and this was the only path to maintain that integrity.”
Green emphasized the need for legislative reform to avoid similar situations in the future. “The current law did not anticipate the complexities of appointing a replacement just days before an election.”
“I will be proposing legislation to extend the selection from 60 days to 120 days to avoid instances where the selection could be within days of an election, ensuring that the voters’ choice is respected without any influence from filling a vacancy,” said Governor Green.
Croccifixio is a member of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i and works as the Office Manager for Representative Cedric Gates (District 45).
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0121
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]