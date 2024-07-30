Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Fills Open West O‘ahu State Senate Seat

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN FILLS OPEN WEST OʻAHU STATE SENATE SEAT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 30, 2024

Honolulu — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today filled the open state Senate seat for District 22 representing the Leeward Coast of O‘ahu. This appointment follows the resignation of Senator Maile Shimabukuro who served West Oʻahu for 21 years. Croccifixio Makani Crabbe will serve the remainder of the term through November 5.

Governor Green recounts the challenges of making an appointment within weeks of a primary election. “Making an appointment so close to the election may influence the outcome of the election,” said Governor Green. “It is my constitutional obligation to support free and fair elections, and this was the only path to maintain that integrity.”

Green emphasized the need for legislative reform to avoid similar situations in the future. “The current law did not anticipate the complexities of appointing a replacement just days before an election.”

“I will be proposing legislation to extend the selection from 60 days to 120 days to avoid instances where the selection could be within days of an election, ensuring that the voters’ choice is respected without any influence from filling a vacancy,” said Governor Green.

Croccifixio is a member of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i and works as the Office Manager for Representative Cedric Gates (District 45).

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0121

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]