Gov. Pillen Appoints Hoeft as District Court Judge in the 10th Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Gov. Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Timothy E. Hoeft as district court judge in the 10th Judicial District. That district includes Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps, and Webster counties.

Hoeft has been a county court judge in the 10th Judicial District since 2013. He was the county attorney for Phelps County prior to that, having also served as deputy county attorney in the same office.

Hoeft received his bachelor’s degree from Kearney State College. He earned his Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

Hoeft fills the vacancy in the 10th Judicial District due to the retirement of Judge Terri S. Harder.