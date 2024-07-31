Fantastical Sculpture Made From the Average Human’s Carbon Footprint takes flight on Earth Overshoot Day
THAILAND, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what is set to become the hottest year on record, internationally renowned artist and environmentalist Benjamin Von Wong has unveiled a first-of-its-kind biochar sculpture titled the “Carbon Phoenix", a 6m tall monument created to raise awareness for Biochar - a material responsible for over 89% of verified carbon removal credits.
Earth Overshoot Day (August 1st, this year), represents the day when society has used up the resources that the Earth can provide in one year. This installation provides individuals a way to visualize what four tons of carbon emissions looks like - the average human's carbon footprint - in physical and tangible form.
“What I think is particularly unique about this installation, is that it doesn’t just highlight the problem. It also highlights a possible solution for climate change. The best part? Anyone can participate by purchasing verified carbon removal credits!”, says Artist Benjamin Von Wong
This installation currently lives in Ratchaburi, Thailand, and was created with the help of bamboo farmers and local biochar producers Wong Phai. It was created over two weeks, with the help of engineers Teerasak Sirijan and Anon Passada, along with students from Rangsit university who volunteered their time to bring this idea to fruition.
“When you support a hyperlocal biochar project like ours - you not only help to feed families doing climate work, you also help to protect the planet! Partnering with Von Wong to create a project like this was a dream come true - and we can’t wait to see all the other projects and collaborations it inspires” - says Khomchalat Thongting, founder of Wong Phai.
Every feather of this installation was made using Biochar that comes from pyrolyzed bamboo offcuts, a waste byproduct from the construction industry that would normally be open-burned or left to decompose into CO2. The feathers were then manually tied onto a metal structure using recycled electrical wire.
“Although I have been promoting Biochar for decades, I’ve never seen anything like this. The Biochar phoenix is such a wonderfully unique way to showcase the hope & renewed life that converting biomass into biochar provides. This entire effort combining art and ingenuity while building community provides an inspiring way to educate and inspire new communities searching for ways to make a difference in the fight against climate change. - Kathleen Draper, Author of Burn: Igniting a New Carbon Drawdown Economy to End the Climate Crisis
To learn more about this project, you can watch our video, head over to our blog, or offset your own carbon footprint.
About WongPhai
WongPhai (วงศ์ไผ่), known as "Bamboo Family" in Thai, is a social enterprise at the forefront of sustainable bamboo innovation, focusing on regenerative agriculture, community education, and carbon dioxide removal. The enterprise boasts a 10-acre plantation with over 80 bamboo species, alongside a local bamboo biochar production facility - creating sustainable jobs for the local community. With the help of their partner, Planboo you can now sign up for a monthly membership to remove carbon, support local communities, and help heal the planet.
About Planboo
Planboo is a global provider of nature-based carbon removal solutions, committed to fighting climate change and fostering global equality. Planboo offers advanced monitoring, reporting, verification, and real-time tracking technology to empower projects in tropical regions to generate high-quality biochar carbon credits. Accredited by global standards like CSI and Puro, Planboo's trusted partnerships and connections to carbon credit buyers ensure the success and scalability of sustainable initiatives like Wongpai's project.
About Benjamin Von Wong:
Benjamin Von Wong is a multidisciplinary visual artist and activist who uses recycled and reclaimed materials to create striking work around the intersection of humanity's biggest issues - from climate change to social justice.
Leading from the principle that the world's largest issues are intertwined, Von Wong endeavors to co-create work with communities to help build more resilient ecosystems. His work often invites organizations and citizens to directly participate in the artistic process.His art has been viewed and shared hundreds of millions of times worldwide and has earned a reputation for sparking conversation.
