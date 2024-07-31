Camp Guernsey opens gate to offer shelter to Hartville evacuees

CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. – A fire near Hartville, Wyoming, is causing the residents of the area to evacuate, July 30, 2024.

The Wyoming National Guard opened its gates to offer shelter on Camp Guernsey. If evacuees are seeking shelter, please go to the front gate of Camp Guernsey to start the process.

According to Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the fire began due to a lightning strike a few days ago outside and north of the Camp Guernsey training area. The fire was almost out when the heat index and wind sparked the fire back up and according to the last report has burned approximately 2,200 acres and continues to grow.

Camp Guernsey, Torrington and Wheatland fire departments are teaming up to fight the fire.

We will release more information as it becomes available.