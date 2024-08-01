BIGGEST INDONESIAN FESTIVAL IN THE U.S. CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF U.S.-INDONESIA RELATIONS

The WOW Indonesia! Festival 2024 will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd & 7th Streets.

The WOW Indonesia! Festival 2024 will showcase the best of Indonesia on two stages through a wide array of performances that include music, dance, a fashion show, a massive cultural parade, elaborate Indonesian costumes, Pencak Silat martial arts, and more.