7 Days of Play has launched a brand new membership program

I am excited to offer this membership to help kids learn without feeling bored!”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Savett, CEO and Founder of 7 Days of Play, is pleased to announce that she has launched a brand new membership program. This membership offers high-quality, engaging, and educational resources for kids from baby to 10 years old!
“I am happy to launch this brand new membership to provide parents, teachers, and caregivers a wide range of printable worksheets and resources that make learning fun and interactive for their kids,” said Michelle Savett. “This membership gives them exclusive access to a treasure trove of materials that will ignite their child’s curiosity and foster their academic growth.”
The 7 Days of Play membership offers unlimited access to a vast collection of printable worksheets and resources, conveniently located in one place. Each printable was carefully tailored to a different age group from baby to 10 years old, skill level, and interest. The entire printable collection ensures that there is something suitable for every learner, allowing them to progress and thrive at their own pace.
“I am excited to offer this membership to help kids learn without feeling bored!” said Michelle Savett. “Our printables include a plethora of interactive activities and games that are so much fun. From puzzles and quizzes to memory games and hands-on experiments, we provide an immersive learning environment that keeps children actively engaged.”
About 7 Days of Play:
7 Days of Play based in Florida (USA) helps parents, teachers, and caregivers teach children in an engaging way. The brand new 7 Days of Play membership program is the best resource for printable worksheets and resources for kids, baby to 10 years old, that make learning fun.
For more information, visit https://7daysofplay.com/membership/
