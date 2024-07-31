Denny’s Canada latest collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada ensures a strong continuation of support for local communities

Raising over $21,000 to provide Canadian youth with the opportunities to reach their full potential, this is the 3rd year that the beloved diner brand has fundraised on behalf of the national grassroots initiative

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Canada is delighted to announce the incredible results of their most recent national fundraising initiative for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BBBSC), in partnership with their parent company’s community give-back program, Northland Cares.

Earlier this Summer, the iconic community-based restaurant donated $2 from every order of their Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam to BBBSC, successfully fundraising over $21,000 with the help of their valued guests at participating locations.

For over 110 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BBBSC) has worked within local communities to ignite the power and potential of young people, championing the health and well-being of youth. The organization steps in before it’s too late, to help prevent the physical and mental effects of adverse childhood experiences. We ensure children as young as 7 are supported by caring adults as they overcome these adversities, helping them to achieve their full life potential – physically, mentally, socially, emotionally, and academically. Our mentoring intervention helps ensure children develop the skills necessary to overcome these adversities and grow into healthy adults.

BBBSC is a federation comprised of member agencies serving communities across the country. Working closely together, in 2023 BBBS and the agencies mobilized over 17,500 volunteers who in turn mentored about 32,000 children and young people in a variety of programs. To ensure quality long-lasting mentoring relationships, agency staff complete a thorough screen of each volunteer to match them with mentees who share similar interests.

Continuing to set the standard for community support and engagement, Denny’s Canada is proud to highlight their unwavering and ongoing commitment to the well-being of children and youth. Through its enduring partnership with BBBSC, it has donated $31,000 to date, underscoring its dedication to making a meaningful difference to the lives of Canada’s most vulnerable populations across Canada which each Denny’s location is committed to serve.

“Engaging with our local communities and giving back is part of our core values at Denny’s,” shares Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief, Operating Officer of Denny’s Canada. “We’re thrilled to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada again this year and make an impact through our parent company’s overarching initiative, Northland Cares. Thank you to our team members and guests for the continued support in helping Denny’s raise over $21,000 for this meaningful cause.”

For the full list of participating locations and to find out more details about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, please visit https://www.dennys.ca/promotions/thank-you-bbbs/.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

