Annabelle Candy Co. Announces Closure of Hayward Manufacturing Facility

USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annabelle Candy Co. today announced the closure of its manufacturing facility located at 27211 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, California. This difficult decision was made due to significant financial challenges, including increased manufacturing and operating costs and the investments necessary into an aged facility.

"We deeply regret the impact this closure will have on our employees and are fully committed to supporting our staff through this transition and will be working closely with them and the Union." said Michael McGee, CEO.

Despite the closure, Annabelle remains dedicated to its iconic brands – Big Hunk, Rocky Road, Look, and Abba Zaba – which will continue to be produced by Promise Confections at new locations within the company's SQF certified internal and contract manufacturing facilities. This decision aims to improve the overall financial health of Promise Confections, allowing for continued investment in its beloved brands and team.

About Annabelle Candy Co.

Annabelle Candy Co. is known for its iconic brands, including Big Hunk, Rocky Road, Look, and Abba Zaba. Committed to quality and tradition, Annabelle has been a beloved name in candy for generations and is a brand owned by Promise Confections, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Promise Confections

At Promise Confections, we take immense pride in being an award-winning manufacturer of everyday chocolate and confectionery products. Our commitment is to continually challenge the norms of traditional confectionery, pushing boundaries to deliver exceptional experiences. Comprising Edward Marc Brands, Seattle Gourmet Foods, Pearson’s Candy Co., and Annabelle Candy Co., we boast a diverse range of capabilities including panning, enrobing, extruding,

clusters, barks, brittles, taffies, gummies, and breath mint/sour candy tableting. With our extensive reach, servicing major retailers and offering private label and contract manufacturing services, we stand as emerging industry disruptors in confectionery. Check out our brands by visiting: (www.promiseconfections.com).