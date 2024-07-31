AI in Computer Vision Market Worth Observe Huge Growth |Google, Microsoft
The AI in Computer Vision market size is estimated to increase by USD 110988 Million at a CAGR of 36.5% by 2030.
Stay up to date with AI in Computer Vision Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI in Computer Vision market to witness a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released AI in Computer Vision Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the AI in Computer Vision market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the AI in Computer Vision market.
The AI in Computer Vision market size is estimated to increase by USD 110988 Million at a CAGR of 36.5% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 17192 Million.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), IBM (United States), Meta (United States), Apple (United States), Qualcomm (United States), Baidu, Inc. (China)
Definition:
The AI in Computer Vision market involves the integration of artificial intelligence, including machine learning and deep learning algorithms, into computer vision systems. Computer vision, a subfield of AI, deals with the interpretation and processing of visual data from the world, such as images and videos, to extract meaningful information, make decisions, and perform tasks autonomously. This market encompasses the development of software, hardware, and solutions that leverage AI technologies to analyze, understand, and act upon visual data, contributing to advancements in various industries.
Market Trends:
• Deep learning techniques, particularly convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs), continued to dominate the field, leading to improved accuracy and performance in computer vision tasks.
• The shift towards processing visual data on edge devices (e.g., smartphones, cameras, IoT devices) was a growing trend, enabling real-time analysis and decision-making without relying solely on cloud-based solutions.
• GANs were being used to generate synthetic images, augment training datasets, and improve image-to-image translation tasks.
Market Drivers:
• The need for automation and efficiency across various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture, drove the adoption of computer vision solutions to replace manual tasks and improve productivity.
• Increasing availability of large and diverse datasets for training AI models accelerated progress in computer vision capabilities.
Market Opportunities:
• Opportunities continued to grow in developing autonomous systems such as self-driving cars, drones, and robots that rely heavily on computer vision for perception and decision-making.
• The healthcare industry offered significant opportunities for AI in Computer Vision, particularly in medical image analysis, disease detection, and personalized treatment.
• Computer vision applications in retail, including visual search, cashierless checkout, and inventory management, presented opportunities to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.
Market Challenges:
• Concerns about data privacy and security, particularly in applications involving facial recognition and surveillance, posed significant challenges. Regulations like GDPR in Europe aimed to address these concerns.
• Ethical issues surrounding bias in AI systems, fairness, and responsible AI deployment were gaining attention, leading to increased scrutiny and the need for ethical guidelines.
Market Restraints:
• The cost of implementing AI in Computer Vision solutions, along with the complexity of developing and maintaining such systems, could be barriers for some organizations, especially smaller businesses.
• Stringent regulations and compliance requirements, particularly in industries like healthcare and finance, could limit the deployment of computer vision technologies and require significant investments in compliance efforts.
• Ensuring compatibility and interoperability between different computer vision systems and devices remained a challenge, especially in industries with complex ecosystems.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of AI in Computer Vision market segments by Types: Hardware, Software
Detailed analysis of AI in Computer Vision market segments by Applications: Industrial, NonIndustrial
Major Key Players of the Market: Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), IBM (United States), Meta (United States), Apple (United States), Qualcomm (United States), Baidu, Inc. (China)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the AI in Computer Vision market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Computer Vision market.
- -To showcase the development of the AI in Computer Vision market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Computer Vision market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Computer Vision market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Computer Vision market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global AI in Computer Vision Market Breakdown by Application (Industrial, NonIndustrial) by Type (Hardware, Software) by Functionality (Training, Interference) by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the AI in Computer Vision market report:
– Detailed consideration of AI in Computer Vision market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the AI in Computer Vision market-leading players.
– AI in Computer Vision market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of AI in Computer Vision market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI in Computer Vision near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Computer Vision market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is AI in Computer Vision market for long-term investment?
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
AI in Computer Vision Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of AI in Computer Vision Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- AI in Computer Vision Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- AI in Computer Vision Market Production by Region AI in Computer Vision Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in AI in Computer Vision Market Report:
- AI in Computer Vision Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- AI in Computer Vision Market Competition by Manufacturers
- AI in Computer Vision Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- AI in Computer Vision Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- AI in Computer Vision Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Hardware, Software}
- AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis by Application {Industrial, NonIndustrial}
- AI in Computer Vision Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Computer Vision Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
