Global Absorbent Hygiene Product Manufacturer to Expand with $25 Million Investment in Greenville

Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Attindas Hygiene Partners, a manufacturer of disposable adult incontinence, baby care products, and clinical products, will add 25 new jobs in Pitt County. The company will expand its Greenville operation with an investment of $25.2 million.

“With operations in Europe, Attindas could have expanded anywhere, but they chose Pitt County,” said Governor Cooper. “Attindas knows that eastern North Carolina offers a stellar quality of life, a world-class workforce, and the competitive advantages that make our state the best place for businesses to thrive.”

Attindas is a global leader in developing essential hygiene products for retail and healthcare facilities with employees in Spain, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Raleigh, the company is dedicated to creating affordable personal care products that enhance the quality of life for customers around the world, all while being cost-effective. With America's aging population growing daily, this market has surpassed all expectations in demand. Attindas plans to expand its operational capabilities of manufacturing these hygiene products to its campus in Greenville to attract more retail clientele and reduce importation and outsourcing costs.

“This expansion will help us grow our capabilities, upgrade the physical plant infrastructure and increase our capacity to manufacture more of our essential hygiene products in the U.S. rather than importing them,” said Russ Bennett, Plant Manager at the Attindas Greenville facility. “We are excited to expand our local manufacturing beyond adult incontinence with our first production line dedicated to toddlers and youths. This expansion will not only open new positions to add to our overall headcount of team members, but this will also open opportunities for our current team members to advance their careers within the organization.”

“North Carolina’s reputation for nonwoven manufacturing continues to provide companies with the right ingredients to succeed,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Attindas has contributed to our diverse manufacturing workforce, including the 35,000 North Carolinians that are employed in the textile and nonwoven industry, and we remain committed to developing the talent to help the company achieve even more success.”

While wages will vary by position, the average annual wage of $56,746 exceeds the Pitt County average of $50,937. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.4 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund was awarded to Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Attindas Hygiene Partners. The grant will help facilitate Attindas’ expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Attindas’ investment in Pitt County signals confidence in our flourishing economy and the merits of operating here,” said N.C. Senator Kandie D. Smith. “We welcome Attindas to our county and look forward to helping them succeed.”

“We are glad to celebrate Attindas’ expansion here in Greenville,” said N.C. Representative Gloristine Brown. “As we celebrate another great win for our community, I’d like to thank the state and local leaders, as well as the economic development professionals that helped with this expansion.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Department of Transportation, East Carolina University, North Carolina Community College System, Pitt Community College, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, Pitt County, Pitt County Economic Development, Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance, Electricities, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the City of Greenville.

