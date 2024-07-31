Mitch Gould Unveils New Consumer Products International Website Featuring Google Translate
EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Products International (CPI), a leading global brand management firm, proudly announces the launch of its new website. This development marks a significant milestone in CPI's ongoing commitment to enhancing its digital presence and providing comprehensive resources for clients and consumers alike.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CPI has established itself as a pivotal conduit for innovative product manufacturers aiming to penetrate the American market. With vast expertise in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors, CPI's pioneering 'Evolution of Distribution' system ensures streamlined and successful product launches, leveraging comprehensive in-house resources to optimize efficiency and market reach.
The new website, designed with user experience in mind, features an array of functionalities aimed at making information more accessible and navigation more intuitive. One of the standout features is the integration of Google Translate with key languages such as Spanish, Italian, French, German, and more, allowing users from around the globe to access content in their preferred language.
“As America’s birthday festivities continue, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the greatness of our beloved nation, cherishing both our illustrious past and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead,” said Mitch Gould, founder of CPI. “Our new website is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, reflecting our commitment to supporting global clients in reaching the American market.”
CPI remains focused on providing clients with consistent business growth, emphasizing enhanced bottom-line performance. Utilizing advanced analytics, strategic planning, and networks of power brokers across every major retail channel, CPI continues to exceed client expectations.
The new website serves as a robust platform that underscores CPI's core strengths in retail sales and forward-thinking marketing. This infrastructure is designed to support both domestic and international brands in achieving great success in the U.S. market.
For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.consumerproductsintl.com.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
